Special Prosecuting Attorney April Wilson Harley Branham The courtroom was packed for the Coroner's Inquest, Tuesday, Jan. 31. Six Howard County residents were taxed with a difficult decision; to consider the underlying cause in determining the manner of death for Kenneth Suttner. For those unfamiliar with a Coroner's Inquest, this may seem odd when the…
Stephen Murrell, Howard County Prosecuting Attorney, is resigning his position effective Friday, Feb. 17. Murrell, who practices law at the Daily and Murrell Law Office in Glasgow, was sworn in as Prosecuting Attorney for Howard County in December of 2014. Murrell submitted a letter of resignation to Governor Greitens dated Jan. 26, 2017. He states…
Representing the Tara Powell family at the Pink Out Night are (from left) Avery, Tara, Derrick, and Addison Powell. Donations will be made to the Derrick and Tara Powell family as well as the Ellis Fischel "Mamm Van" mobile mammography unit. It was more than just a few basketball games Tuesday night at Fayette High…
Pictured is The Fayette Optimist Club President Sean Pridgeon presenting a check for $600 to Pat Hilgedick. This annual donation is made to help support Holiday House. Each year since 2011 the Fayette Optimist Club has earmarked a portion of their Christmas tree sales to be donated to Holiday House.
New program includes five safety officers Shifting from past practice of contracting with an independent security organization to protecting people and property at Central Methodist University, CMU has taken a bold step to establish its own safety department. The Campus Safety staff will include two full-time officers and three part-time members, under the supervision of…
Part of Black History Month at CMU One of the Central Methodist University events sponsored in February in celebration of Black History Month is the "Black, White, and Blue Community Forum." The forum is scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 8, from 7-9 p.m. on the fourth floor of the Inman Student and Community Center on the…
BY MIKE URSERY SPORTS EDITOR The Fayette Falcons (11-6) suffered a heartbreaking loss against the Sacred Heart Gremlins (13-4) losing 52-50 in the title game of the Slater Wildcat Classic on Jan. 28. Two days later, on Jan. 30, the Falcons showed no signs of a hangover from that loss, winning 73-56 against Prairie Home.…
BY MIKE URSERY SPORTS EDITOR The Glasgow Yellowjackets got off to a dominant defensive start and never looked back, defeating Jamestown 57-43 in the third place game at the Slater Wildcat Classic on Jan. 28. Glasgow held Jamestown to only two points in the first quarter, and led 28-9 at halftime. "I thought we played…
BY MIKE URSERY SPORTS EDITOR The Glasgow Lady Yellowjackets held a significant size advantage when they took the court against the Pilot Grove Lady Tigers on Jan. 28. Juniors Abbey Littrell and Jaden Monnig combined for 47 points in the Lady Yellowjackets' 62-31 win over Pilot Grove. The win secured third place for Glasgow at…
BY MIKE URSERY SPORTS EDITOR The Fayette Lady Falcons (6-11) seem to have fallen on hard luck in their last two games, struggling to find a groove on offense. The Lady Falcons were finding opportunities to make good shots in their last two games, but couldn't get the ball to fall through the hoop. Their…
BY MIKE URSERY SPORTS EDITOR When the Glasgow Yellowjackets and Fayette Falcons met on Dec. 3, the Yellowjackets mounted a comeback in the fourth quarter and won the game in overtime. These two teams met again on Jan. 25 at the Slater Wildcat Classic. This time around, Fayette didn't give up the lead. After falling…
BY MIKE URSERY SPORTS EDITOR The Fayette Lady Falcons (6-9) squashed a late rally from the Slater Lady Wildcats (4-13), winning 48-40 in a losers bracket game at the Slater Wildcat Classic on Jan. 25. The Lady Wildcats cut a 15-point deficit down to four points with 3:49 left in the fourth quarter. Fayette closed…