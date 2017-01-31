Area News
The Howard County Coroner held an inquest today, Jan. 31, regarding the death of Kenneth Suttner. Kenneth Suttner died on December 21, 2016, in Howard County near Glasgow from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Testimony began approximately 9:30 a.m. and continued until after 3:00 p.m. Testimony was heard regarding accusations of bullying from individuals in the…Read More
Fayette Police arrested an individual early Wednesday, Jan. 25 in suspicion of robbery. Mikeal J. Smith has been charged with four felony counts of burglary in the second degree, one felony count of attempted burglary in the second degree, one felony count of possession of burglary tools, and four misdemeanor counts of stealing. He is…Read More
During the evening hours of January 25, 2017, Fayette Police Department, Howard County Sheriff’s Office, Missouri State Highway Patrol and the East Central Drug Task Force, executed a narcotics search warrant in the 300 block of Railroad Street, Fayette, Missouri. As a result of the search warrant, officers seized methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia used in…Read More
Socket is proud to announce the expansion of its fiber-optic broadband services to residential customers in Fayette, bringing ultra-fast internet and reliable telephone service to homes in the area. Construction of the fiber-optic network began in 2016, with priority placed on connecting local businesses, schools, and healthcare facilities. Due to interest expressed by area residents…Read More
Rickett’s Lake Project application for grant due early Time waits for no one and evidently the same goes for grant applications. The idea of adding enhancements to the Rickett’s Lake area has been discussed for more than a decade, and is hopefully now on it’s way to fruition. Tony Cook with the Howard County Health…Read More
The County Commission approved the 2017 budget for the County of Howard Tuesday, Jan. 24. Attached is the budget message. It is my pleasure to present the 2017 budget for Howard County, Missouri. The county budget process is guided by Missouri Statutes and is one of the most significant documents created by the County. This…Read More
Area Sports
BY MIKE URSERY SPORTS EDITOR The Fayette Falcons (11-6) suffered a heartbreaking loss against the Sacred Heart Gremlins (13-4) losing 52-50 in the title game of the Slater Wildcat Classic on Jan. 28. Two days later, on Jan. 30, the Falcons showed no signs of a hangover from that loss, winning 73-56 against Prairie Home.…Read More
BY MIKE URSERY SPORTS EDITOR The Glasgow Yellowjackets got off to a dominant defensive start and never looked back, defeating Jamestown 57-43 in the third place game at the Slater Wildcat Classic on Jan. 28. Glasgow held Jamestown to only two points in the first quarter, and led 28-9 at halftime. “I thought we played…Read More
BY MIKE URSERY SPORTS EDITOR The Glasgow Lady Yellowjackets held a significant size advantage when they took the court against the Pilot Grove Lady Tigers on Jan. 28. Juniors Abbey Littrell and Jaden Monnig combined for 47 points in the Lady Yellowjackets’ 62-31 win over Pilot Grove. The win secured third place for Glasgow at…Read More
BY MIKE URSERY SPORTS EDITOR The Fayette Lady Falcons (6-11) seem to have fallen on hard luck in their last two games, struggling to find a groove on offense. The Lady Falcons were finding opportunities to make good shots in their last two games, but couldn’t get the ball to fall through the hoop. Their…Read More
BY MIKE URSERY SPORTS EDITOR When the Glasgow Yellowjackets and Fayette Falcons met on Dec. 3, the Yellowjackets mounted a comeback in the fourth quarter and won the game in overtime. These two teams met again on Jan. 25 at the Slater Wildcat Classic. This time around, Fayette didn’t give up the lead. After falling…Read More
BY MIKE URSERY SPORTS EDITOR The Fayette Lady Falcons (6-9) squashed a late rally from the Slater Lady Wildcats (4-13), winning 48-40 in a losers bracket game at the Slater Wildcat Classic on Jan. 25. The Lady Wildcats cut a 15-point deficit down to four points with 3:49 left in the fourth quarter. Fayette closed…Read More