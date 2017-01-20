Area News
Howard County Sheriff’s Department receives Recognition Award for assistance From left to right: Howard County Sheriff Mike Neal, Missouri State Highway Patrol Detective Jeff Glandon, Howard County Deputy Brian Sollars, Senior Federal Wildlife Officer Wesley Verrill, Howard County Deputy Tim Wells, Chief Deputy Jerry Adams, Deputy Ryan Schaefer Tammy Dickinson, United States Attorney for the…Read More
The Powell Family; Derrick, Tara, Addison, Avery Fayette High School, along with SADD, Black Experience, and Future Teacher’s of America clubs, will be hosting their annual Pink Out Cancer Awareness game on Tuesday, Jan. 31. Daly Elementary and Clark Middle School, along with the high school are currently holding daily fundraising events to help raise…Read More
Seniors Rhianna Runyon and Wil Clark was selected Courtwarming King and Queen at the Jan. 19 game.Read More
Numerous municipal, school board and other elective offices are up for election on April 4, 2017. The filing period for elective public offices closed on Jan. 17. Following are current candidates. In the City of Armstrong Clayton Douglas filed for re-election for the East Ward and at time or press The Fayette Advertiser-Democrat Leader is…Read More
First ‘CMU Alive!’ well be held Saturday, Feb. 4 High school students will soon have the opportunity to participate in a worship music workshop during Central Methodist University’s Campus Ministry Program’s first ‘CMU Alive!’ Central Methodist’s Fine and Performing Arts Department and Center for Faith and Service are sponsoring the event, which will take place…Read More
High school valedictorians have always been welcomed at Central Methodist University in Fayette. That welcome means more than a slap on the back and a firm handshake with the announcement of CMU’s new Valedictorian Scholarship program. Current Missouri high school seniors who apply for the scholarship, and meet other criteria, will receive up to four…Read More
Area Sports
BY MIKE URSERY SPORTS EDITOR It wasn’t their last home game, but five seniors from Higbee went onto the court and played as if it was the last home game. Higbee High School designated Jan. 19 as Senior Night before the Tigers and Lady Tigers played games against the Bevier Wildcats and Lady Wildcats. The…Read More
BY MIKE URSERY THE STANDARD The New Franklin Lady Bulldogs held a 9-point lead midway through the third quarter. Early in the fourth quarter, that lead completely disappeared. New Franklin dropped a 53-49 decision to the Salisbury Lady Panthers at home on Jan. 17. The loss marked their second straight after losing 45-43 to Sturgeon…Read More
Glasgow senior Kennedy Davis reached the 1,000-point mark during a 65-28 win on Jan. 16. “It’s pretty cool,” Davis said. “I’m happy I did it. I always wanted to. Now I’m ready to get on with it now that it’s out of the way. No one’s going to hassle me about it.” Davis said he…Read More
The Harrisburg Bulldogs (9-3) defeated Centralia 86-73 in the first round of the Macon Tournament. The score was tied 37-37 at halftime. Harrisburg is known for breaking out into surges in the second half of games this season, and this game was no different. Cade Combs scored 38 points to lead the Bulldogs. Brendan Gray…Read More
The Fayette Lady Falcons earned their fifth win of the season on Jan. 19 when they defeated Brunswick 56-17. Senior Grace Boulden led Fayette with 14 points and 18 rebounds. Junior Sam Conrow added 14 points, while sophomore Maddie Reed scored 10 points. The win ties the Lady Falcons’ win total from last season. This…Read More
The Fayette Falcons (8-5) earned a big win over the Brunswick Wildcats (3-10), defeating the Wildcats 75-37 on Jan. 19. Senior guard Robby Robinson led Fayette with 20 points in the win, knocking down five 3-pointers. Sophomore guard Isaiah Estes scored 14 points for the Falcons, while junior guard Blake Dawson added 11 points. On…Read More