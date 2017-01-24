Area News
Moving the shelves between aisle 3 & 4 The transformation has begun for C&R Supermarket. Monday morning at least twenty employees from eight other C&R locations descended upon the Fayette store at 6:30 a.m. to begin moving aisles. The adjustment is to make room for C&R’s new partnership with ACE Hardware. A full hardware ‘store’…Read More
From left to right; Caleb Walker,Walker Winter Insurance, building project contractor Scott Moore, Endless Options CFO Christina Heilman, Charles Moore, Endless Options Board member Ivan Moore, Endless Options Employment Director Leremie Shaffer, Mid MIssouri Solid Waste Management representative M.L. Cauthon (obscured), Board member Larry Anderson, Amy Stapleton, E.O. employee Constance Crump, Andy Hahn, E.O. CEO…Read More
Across the United States, influential people and events will be remembered and celebrated during February for Black History Month. This will be no different for Central Methodist University, as the African American Student Union (AASU) – a new student organization on campus – will host a variety of open-to-the-public events. The University’s Black History Month…Read More
Seniors Jasmine Himmelberg and Brendan Hundley were crowned Queen and King at New Franklin’s Homecoming, Friday, Jan. 21. Court included (back row from left) Cassie Armentrout, Chloe Dobson, Grace Hundley, Madi Maupin; returning 2016 Queen Rossetti Cleeton, returning 2016 King Ronnie Perkins; Kale Harris, Austin Jones, Hunter Rohlfing, Zack Welbern, with Princess Cora Kinser and…Read More
The Columbia Police Department has arrested a local man for leaving the scene of a crash involving a pedestrian. Police said the hit and run happened Saturday, Jan. 21 at 11:49 a.m. in the area of Ninth Street and Broadway. The pedestrian had shoulder pain, but refused any treatment. The car involved was described as…Read More
Over 900 Central Methodist University students were named to the Dean’s List for the Fall 2016 semester. To make the list, students must maintain a minimum grade point average of 3.50 or above for the semester, among other criteria, according to CMU Provost and Dean of the University q Rita Gulstad. Out of CMU’s nearly…Read More
Area Sports
BY MIKE URSERY THE STANDARD It was intense. It was physical. At times, it was heated. Above all else, it was clutch. Senior guard Robby Robinson hit a clutch 3-pointer with four seconds remaining in overtime to give the Fayette Falcons (8-5) a 56-53 win over the Sweet Springs Greyhounds (10-6) in the opening round…Read More
BY MIKE URSERY THE STANDARD The Glasgow Yellowjackets are no strangers to Mizzou Arena. The Yellowjackets played three games in Columbia last season. Glasgow participated at the 2016 MFA Oil Shootout, and two more after advancing to the final four of the Class 1 state playoffs. The Yellowjackets (14-1) took another trip to Mizzou Arena…Read More
BY MIKE URSERY SPORTS EDITOR Glasgow Lady Yellowjackets junior Jaden Monnig has reached several accolades in her high school. She’s been named to All-Conference and All-State teams. On Jan. 23, she notched another accomplishment – reaching 1,000 points. The feat came 50.4 seconds left in the first quarter against the Fayette Lady Falcons. When the…Read More
BY MIKE URSERY SPORTS EDITOR Higbee Lady Tigers senior Rhiannon Runyon scored 24 points as Higbee defeated Bevier 65-30 in the opening round of the Keytesville Tournament on Jan. 23. The 24 points scored by Runyon on Jan. 23 puts her at 1,523 points for her career, making her the Higbee Lady Tigers’ all-time scoring…Read More
BY MIKE URSERY SPORTS EDITOR Harrisburg Bulldogs’ head coach Steve Combs experienced a first in his 22 years of coaching. His team played an opponent twice in back-to-back days. The Bulldogs played against Father Tolton on Jan. 21 at the Macon Tournament, and Jan. 22 at the MFA Oil Shootout in Columbia. The game in…Read More
BY MIKE URSERY SPORTS EDITOR It wasn’t their last home game, but five seniors from Higbee went onto the court and played as if it was the last home game. Higbee High School designated Jan. 19 as Senior Night before the Tigers and Lady Tigers played games against the Bevier Wildcats and Lady Wildcats. The…Read More