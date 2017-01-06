Area News
Tyler Eaton, hardware manager and Cody Echternacht, grocery manager Changes are coming to your local C&R store! Mark Thomas, President of C&R Supermarkets has announced that the Fayette location has been selected to pilot a collaboration with ACE Hardware. “This will be a store within a store” says Thomas. The plan is to dedicate approximately…Read More
After 47 years in business Mid Mo Auto Salvage Inc. owner Glendell Clayton announced that he has closed his business. Clayton cited a slow economy and numerous regulations that has made business difficult in the past 10 years as reasons for closing. Clayton wanted to thank all the customers that have supported Mid Mo over…Read More
On January 03, 2017 the Howard County Assessor’s office will be mailing forms to property owners for listing their personal property which is subject to assessment for the 2017 assessment year. By March 01, 2017, every owner or holder of personal property must report, on the form provided by the assessor, all taxable personal property…Read More
Jeff Meyer shares one of his ‘tales of mail’. BY LESLIE PROTHERO STAFF WRITER Most folks don’t go to their local Post Office expecting to have a good time. Not that it can’t be pleasant, but they go, take care of what they need to and leave. Not so in the Fayette Post Office. …Read More
Personnel polices were the main focus of the Jan. 3 Fayette City Council meeting. An annual review system and pay scales were discussed at length as well as tobacco use, performance, appearance and absences. Research requested by the council regarding evaluations and pay scales will be reviewed at the next meeting. Public Works Director Angie…Read More
Tyrone Flowers guest CMU speaker Jan. 16 Martin Luther King Jr. Day will be celebrated on Monday, Jan. 16, on the campus of Central Methodist University in Fayette. A luncheon will be held on the fourth floor of the Inman Student and Community Center, with lunch beginning at 11:45 a.m. and the program, sponsored by…Read More
Area Sports
BY MIKE URSERY SPORTS EDITOR In the first two games between the New Franklin Bulldogs and the Fayette Falcons, the Falcons dictated the pace. Fayette played their style of fast-tempo offense and forced the Bulldogs to try and keep up. Fayette and New Franklin first played each other on Nov. 22 at Fayette. The Falcons…Read More
BY MIKE URSERY SPORTS EDITOR New Franklin senior Jasmine Himmelberg fell to the floor after turning on her ankle during the third quarter. She laid on the court and needed assistance standing up. She need more assistance leaving the court. Two people helped her as she hobbled off the court. This was during the No.…Read More
BY MIKE URSERY SPORTS EDITOR The 2016-2017 basketball season has not been kind to the Fayette Lady Falcons through their first nine games. The Lady Falcons’s record is 3-6 after their loss to the Tipton Lady Cardinals (10-3), a 70-49 game in the consolation round of the 88th Annual New Franklin Tournament. The loss against…Read More
BY BRANDON BUTLER Maple syrup for most is an artificially engineered thick, brown liquid with a corn syrup base bought in a plastic bottle. But it doesn’t have to be. Making your own all-natural maple syrup is easier than you might expect. The sweet sap inside maple trees is the lone ingredient. The process of…Read More
BY MIKE URSERY SPORTS EDITOR The final two games in 2016 for the Fayette Falcons were canceled due to roads in Howard County being covered with ice. The Falcons were scheduled to play their second conference game at the Salisbury Panthers on Dec. 16, but a decision was made not to travel due to the…Read More
BY MIKE URSERY SPORTS EDITOR The New Franklin Bulldogs (4-4) struggled for three quarters against the Prairie Home Panthers (6-3), but pulled away during the final eight minutes to come away with a 66-58 win on Jan. 2 in the opening round of the 88th Annual New Franklin Tournament. “We looked sloppy for the first…Read More