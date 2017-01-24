Area News
Moving the shelves between aisle 3 & 4 The transformation has begun for C&R Supermarket. Monday morning at least twenty employees from eight other C&R locations descended upon the Fayette store at 6:30 a.m. to begin moving aisles. The adjustment is to make room for C&R’s new partnership with ACE Hardware. A full hardware ‘store’…Read More
From left to right; Caleb Walker,Walker Winter Insurance, building project contractor Scott Moore, Endless Options CFO Christina Heilman, Charles Moore, Endless Options Board member Ivan Moore, Endless Options Employment Director Leremie Shaffer, Mid MIssouri Solid Waste Management representative M.L. Cauthon (obscured), Board member Larry Anderson, Amy Stapleton, E.O. employee Constance Crump, Andy Hahn, E.O. CEO…Read More
Across the United States, influential people and events will be remembered and celebrated during February for Black History Month. This will be no different for Central Methodist University, as the African American Student Union (AASU) – a new student organization on campus – will host a variety of open-to-the-public events. The University’s Black History Month…Read More
Seniors Jasmine Himmelberg and Brendan Hundley were crowned Queen and King at New Franklin’s Homecoming, Friday, Jan. 21. Court included (back row from left) Cassie Armentrout, Chloe Dobson, Grace Hundley, Madi Maupin; returning 2016 Queen Rossetti Cleeton, returning 2016 King Ronnie Perkins; Kale Harris, Austin Jones, Hunter Rohlfing, Zack Welbern, with Princess Cora Kinser and…Read More
The Columbia Police Department has arrested a local man for leaving the scene of a crash involving a pedestrian. Police said the hit and run happened Saturday, Jan. 21 at 11:49 a.m. in the area of Ninth Street and Broadway. The pedestrian had shoulder pain, but refused any treatment. The car involved was described as…Read More
Over 900 Central Methodist University students were named to the Dean’s List for the Fall 2016 semester. To make the list, students must maintain a minimum grade point average of 3.50 or above for the semester, among other criteria, according to CMU Provost and Dean of the University q Rita Gulstad. Out of CMU’s nearly…Read More
Area Sports
BY MIKE URSERY SPORTS EDITOR When the Glasgow Yellowjackets and Fayette Falcons met on Dec. 3, the Yellowjackets mounted a comeback in the fourth quarter and won the game in overtime. These two teams met again on Jan. 25 at the Slater Wildcat Classic. This time around, Fayette didn’t give up the lead. After falling…Read More
BY MIKE URSERY SPORTS EDITOR The Fayette Lady Falcons (6-9) squashed a late rally from the Slater Lady Wildcats (4-13), winning 48-40 in a losers bracket game at the Slater Wildcat Classic on Jan. 25. The Lady Wildcats cut a 15-point deficit down to four points with 3:49 left in the fourth quarter. Fayette closed…Read More
BY MIKE URSERY SPORTS EDITOR The New Franklin Bulldogs are beginning to have some familiarity with some teams around the area this season. On Jan. 26, the Bulldogs played the Salisbury Panthers for the second time when the two teams met in the Sturgeon Invitational Tournament semifinals. The first time these teams met, New Franklin…Read More
BY BRANDON BUTLER Feral hogs are a much bigger problem in Missouri than most people realize. Across much of the Ozarks, they are causing significant damage to both private and public lands. The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC), with help from the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), is working hard to remove these invasive…Read More
BY MIKE URSERY THE STANDARD It was intense. It was physical. At times, it was heated. Above all else, it was clutch. Senior guard Robby Robinson hit a clutch 3-pointer with four seconds remaining in overtime to give the Fayette Falcons (8-5) a 56-53 win over the Sweet Springs Greyhounds (10-6) in the opening round…Read More
BY MIKE URSERY THE STANDARD The Glasgow Yellowjackets are no strangers to Mizzou Arena. The Yellowjackets played three games in Columbia last season. Glasgow participated at the 2016 MFA Oil Shootout, and two more after advancing to the final four of the Class 1 state playoffs. The Yellowjackets (14-1) took another trip to Mizzou Arena…Read More