Area News
Monday is Martin Luther King, Jr. Day. In recognition and remembrance of Reverend King and his legacy, the Fayette Ministerial Alliance and the MLK committee will sponsor a celebration. Second Baptist Church will welcome guests for the Reverend Martin L. King, Jr. program on Monday, Jan. 16 at 7 p.m. Rev. Denise Johnson of Holy
First students graduated in spring 2016 The first group of students earning the Master of Music Education (MME) at Central Methodist University graduated in May 2016. Following on the heels of that landmark comes another one: full accreditation by the National Association of Schools of Music (NASM). Although the program was already accredited by the
BY LESLIE PROTHERO STAFF WRITER Weather is on the minds of Mid-Missourians. With a severe winter ice storm predicted for most of Missouri over the weekend, The Fayette Advertiser – Democrat Leader received recommendations for preparation and safety, and notifications of closings. The City of Armstrong made plans for the safety of residents. The City
The Howard County Coroner will hold a Coroner's Inquest regarding the death of Kenneth Suttner at 9 a.m. on January 31, 2017 in the Howard County Courtroom in Fayette, Missouri. The inquest will be conducted by the Howard County Coroner before six jurors and is open to the public. The inquest is a public inquiry
Recognized for their assistance, back row from left; Bo Wells, David Kunze, Jace Olendorff, Chris Baylor, Wally Eaton, Frank Robert Flaspohler, Frank Flaspohler, Greg Prothero, Lisa Calvert, Sandra Larsen, Richard Hill; front row; Gary Kunze, Taylor Frevert, Scott Shiflett, Kenneth Kottman, David Kottman, AFPD Board President, Anthony Shiflett, AFPD Chief Ask anyone in the Armstrong
In Missouri there were more than 100 new laws that went into effect January 1, 2017. Here are a few of the laws that we feel important to highlight. The list is broad, from marijuana possession to minimum wage, and of course gun laws. Gun rights have expanded in Missouri starting January 1. Governor Jay
Area Sports
BY MIKE URSERY SPORTS EDITOR Jan. 7 was a big day for the Fayette boys basketball Falcons, for a few reasons. The Falcons (7-3) played in the third place game of the 88th Annual New Franklin Tournament against the Pilot Grove Tigers (4-7). Fayette routed the Tigers from start to finish, winning 78-34. The 78
BY MIKE URSERY SPORTS EDITOR For the second year in a row, the New Franklin Lady Bulldogs have won the New Franklin Tournament. For the second month in a row, the Lady Bulldogs got to hoist a tournament trophy. They won the Glasgow Tournament last month. New Franklin defeated the Westran Lady Hornets (8-2) 46-35
BY MIKE URSERY SPORTS EDITOR The Fayette Lady Falcons won five games during the 2015-2016 season. Fayette still has over a month of basketball left to play, and they are one win away from matching their win total from last season. Their latest win came in the form of a 52-46 come-from-behind victory against Sweet
BY MIKE URSERY SPORTS EDITOR The New Franklin Bulldogs' surprise appearance in the New Franklin Tournament championship game ended with a 59-41 loss to the Sturgeon Bulldogs on Jan. 7. The Bulldogs committed 19 turnovers in the first half and fell into a rut. They weren't able to recover in the second half. "You can
The No. 7 Higbee Lady Tigers (10-1) continued on their current winning streak with a 72-55 win over Bunceton on Jan. 9. Junior guard Geocie Sager led the team with 24 points on the night. Senior Rhiannon Runyon added 16 points and 10 rebounds for the Lady Tigers, giving her a double-double on the night.
BY MIKE URSERY SPORTS EDITOR In the first two games between the New Franklin Bulldogs and the Fayette Falcons, the Falcons dictated the pace. Fayette played their style of fast-tempo offense and forced the Bulldogs to try and keep up. Fayette and New Franklin first played each other on Nov. 22 at Fayette. The Falcons