Area News
The much-anticipated arrival date for the Howard County Bicentennial Book will be Monday, Jan. 9. Jim Steele, editor of the book, said that official word was received Wednesday from The Donning Co. in Marceline, a subsidiary of Walsworth. (Donning is a specialty printer focusing on histories of cities, communities, universities, and institutional entities.) “Barring inclement…Read More
Area churches are hosting special Christmas services. All services are free and open to the public. • Faith Family (710 Highway 240, one mile south of Fayette) will host a Christmas Eve service, “Be Born in Me,” on Dec. 24, 7 to 8 p.m. A Christmas Day service, “Our Mess—God’s Masterpiece,” will be held Dec.…Read More
By Kim Thompson Staff Writer Fayette city council members rejected bids for the lake house at their regular meeting on Tuesday. Bids rejected for lake house property Five bids ranging from $3,000 to $21,000 were received for Tracks 1 and 2 of the lake house property on Route E, west of the city. One bid…Read More
By KIM THOMPSON STAFF WRITER At the regular meeting of the New Franklin School Board on Wednesday, board members were apprised of the construction of the new gym. They also approved rerouting of electrical and telephone lines. Building project Superintendent David Haggard apprised board members of the construction of a new gym taking place now…Read More
The Fayette Advertiser/Democrat Leader would like to introduce our newest member of the team, Leslie Prothero. A Howard County native, Leslie will begin as staff writer Jan. 2. She will be covering the Fayette and New Franklin city councils and New Franklin School Board meetings as well as feature articles. Leslie is an alum of…Read More
In this edition, readers will see holiday greetings from area businesses and organizations. We appreciate our local advertisers and invite our readers to shop local. We will not have a newspaper on Dec. 28 or Dec. 31. This schedule will allow our employees to enjoy the holidays with their families. C&R Supermarkets, Casey’s and D.J.’s…Read More
Area Sports
BY MIKE URSERY SPORTS EDITOR The Glasgow Yellowjackets (9-0, 4-0 Central Activities Conference) defeated the Madison Panthers (2-7, 2-4 Central Activities Conference) 77-46 at Larry Litrell Court on Dec. 20. The game was the third meeting between the Yellowjackets and the Panthers this season. The first meeting between Glasgow and Madison was during the first…Read More
BY MIKE URSERY SPORTS EDITOR A common phrase in sports is “defense wins games,” and that was the case on Dec. 20 when the Glasgow Lady Yellowjackets (5-4, 3-1 Central Activities Conference) were defeated 35-19 by the Madison Lady Panthers (4-4, 4-2 Central Activites Conference) at Larry Litrell Court. The game was the second meeting…Read More
BY MIKE URSERY SPORTS EDITOR The weather on Dec. 16 was ice cold, and inside Puckett Field House, the Central Methodist Eagles (7-4) resembled the outside weather. The Eagles were routed 88-66 at home by the Southwestern Christian Eagles (7-4). “This was a tough one for us,” head coach Jeff Sherman said. “This was not…Read More
BY MIKE URSERY SPORTS EDITOR Higbee Tigers head coach Jon Bishop found himself coaching back-to-back games when the Tigers and Lady Tigers both had games against Christian Fellowship in Columbia, Missouri, on Dec. 15. Lady Tigers head coach Tanner Burton was unable to travel with the team due to illness. “As far as the games…Read More
Academic All-State was recently released by the Missouri Football Coaches Association. Six area players were named to the list. Five of those players are from Fayette High School. Those players are: seniors Mason Stornello and Aaron Wilder, juniors Kaden Hoover and Jonathan Jobe and sophomore Cameron Stornello. The sixth area player to make the list…Read More
BY MIKE URSERY SPORTS EDITOR The Kansas City Chiefs are on the verge of making the playoffs for the third time in four years. The Chiefs certainly have the talent to make a significant playoff run. Unfortunately, it appears that the team from Kansas City still has something holding them back from greatness — their…Read More