Area News

Coroner’s Inquest Verdict

The Howard County Coroner held an inquest today, Jan. 31, regarding the death of Kenneth Suttner.  Kenneth Suttner died on December 21, 2016, in Howard County near Glasgow from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.  Testimony began approximately 9:30 a.m. and continued until after 3:00 p.m.  Testimony was heard regarding accusations of bullying from individuals in the…

Read More
Fayette police arrest theft suspect of suspicion burglary of two downtown businesses

Fayette Police arrested an individual early Wednesday, Jan. 25 in suspicion of robbery.  Mikeal J. Smith has been charged with four felony counts of burglary in the second degree, one felony count of attempted burglary in the second degree, one felony count of possession of burglary tools, and four misdemeanor counts of stealing.  He is…

Read More
Five arrested during search

During the evening hours of January 25, 2017, Fayette Police Department, Howard County Sheriff’s Office, Missouri State Highway Patrol and the East Central Drug Task Force, executed a narcotics search warrant in the 300 block of Railroad Street, Fayette, Missouri.  As a result of the search warrant, officers seized methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia used in…

Read More
Socket Brings Fiber Broadband to Fayette Residential customers

Socket is proud to announce the expansion of its fiber-optic broadband services to residential customers in Fayette, bringing ultra-fast internet and reliable telephone service to homes in the area. Construction of the fiber-optic network began in 2016, with priority placed on connecting local businesses, schools, and healthcare facilities. Due to interest expressed by area residents…

Read More
Grant deadline approaches early for Rickett’s Lake improvements

Rickett’s Lake Project application for grant due early Time waits for no one and evidently the same goes for grant applications.  The idea of adding enhancements to the Rickett’s Lake area has been discussed for more than a decade, and is hopefully now on it’s way to fruition.  Tony Cook with the Howard County Health…

Read More
Howard County 2017 Budget Message

The County Commission approved the 2017 budget for the County of Howard Tuesday, Jan. 24.  Attached is the budget message. It is my pleasure to present the 2017 budget for Howard County, Missouri. The county budget process is guided by Missouri Statutes and is one of the most significant documents created by the County. This…

Read More

Area Sports

After tough loss, Falcons rebound with win at home against Prairie Home

BY MIKE URSERY SPORTS EDITOR The Fayette Falcons (11-6) suffered a heartbreaking loss against the Sacred Heart Gremlins (13-4) losing 52-50 in the title game of the Slater Wildcat Classic on Jan. 28. Two days later, on Jan. 30, the Falcons showed no signs of a hangover from that loss, winning 73-56 against Prairie Home.…

Read More
Glasgow takes third place with win over Jamestown at Slater Wildcat Classic

BY MIKE URSERY SPORTS EDITOR The Glasgow Yellowjackets got off to a dominant defensive start and never looked back, defeating Jamestown 57-43 in the third place game at the Slater Wildcat Classic on Jan. 28. Glasgow held Jamestown to only two points in the first quarter, and led 28-9 at halftime. “I thought we played…

Read More
Glasgow uses size advantage to defeat Pilot Grove Lady Tigers

BY MIKE URSERY SPORTS EDITOR The Glasgow Lady Yellowjackets held a significant size advantage when they took the court against the Pilot Grove Lady Tigers on Jan. 28. Juniors Abbey Littrell and Jaden Monnig combined for 47 points in the Lady Yellowjackets’ 62-31 win over Pilot Grove. The win secured third place for Glasgow at…

Read More
Lady Falcons hit a downturn

BY MIKE URSERY SPORTS EDITOR The Fayette Lady Falcons (6-11) seem to have fallen on hard luck in their last two games, struggling to find a groove on offense. The Lady Falcons were finding opportunities to make good shots in their last two games, but couldn’t get the ball to fall through the hoop. Their…

Read More
Falcons hold off Yellowjackets

BY MIKE URSERY SPORTS EDITOR When the Glasgow Yellowjackets and Fayette Falcons met on Dec. 3, the Yellowjackets mounted a comeback in the fourth quarter and won the game in overtime. These two teams met again on Jan. 25 at the Slater Wildcat Classic. This time around, Fayette didn’t give up the lead. After falling…

Read More
Lady Falcons squash late rally from Slater

BY MIKE URSERY SPORTS EDITOR The Fayette Lady Falcons (6-9) squashed a late rally from the Slater Lady Wildcats (4-13), winning 48-40 in a losers bracket game at the Slater Wildcat Classic on Jan. 25. The Lady Wildcats cut a 15-point deficit down to four points with 3:49 left in the fourth quarter. Fayette closed…

Read More

Noted in Brief

Noted in Brief 01.28.17
Noted in Brief 01.25.17
Noted in Brief 01.21.17
Noted in Brief 01.18.17
Noted in Brief 01.14.17
Noted in Brief 01.11.17

Obituaries

Leorah Morris 1922-2017
Lee West Gose 1921-2017
William (Bill) Holmes 1929-2017
Ruth Fridley 1926-2017
Nellie Hill 1930-2017
Bobbie Johnson 1955-2017

Latest E-Edition

Take Our Poll

What is your favorite season?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Video Of The Week

Video of the Week

National Headlines

WATCH: Pa. Restaurant Owner Mysteriously Missing for Nearly 1 Week, Blood Found Inside His Shop

WATCH: Fast Facts About the Supreme Court

For these foreign-born players, Super Bowl was out of this world

AP PHOTOS: Chile Continues to Battles Its Worst Wildfires

Drive-by Near School Kills 2; Packed Ball Game Locked Down

Police: Man Arrested in Parking Lot Killing of Ex-Wife

Guilty Plea Coming in Case of 5 Immigrants Who Died in Fire

3 Decapitated Bodies Found in Somalia After Abduction

Dutch Ballots to Be Counted by Hand Amid Hacking Fears

Possible Plea Deal Discussed in Nursing Student’s Slaying