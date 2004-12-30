Robert Douglas Enyard died Thursday (Dec. 23, 2004) in Las Vegas, Nev., after a lengthy illness. He was 63.

Born April 2, 1941 in Glasgow, he was the son of Laura Delores and Marion (Tudie) Enyard. He arrived as a welcome bundle of joy as the first male born in his immediate family.

Mr. Enyard was baptized at Campbell Chapel A.M.E. Church, accepting Christ at an early age.

He attended Evans Elementary School in Glasgow and was a good student, also possessing exceptional athletic ability. He attended Dalton Vocational High School for three years and Glasgow High School for one year. During his senior year he played on the basketball team acquiring the nickname ‘dead eye Dick.’ Although not the tallest member of the team, he would place the basketball in the center of his forehead and ‘swish’ would go the net. He graduated from Glasgow High School in 1958 and then entered Lincoln University. Thereafter, he joined the U.S. Air Force and became a career soldier. He retired from the military as a Tech. Sgt.

In 1976, he married Barbara Sears of Newton, Kan. and to that union three children were born: Wilma, Robert and Evelyn. Mr. Enyard served his country in intelligence and technical support. He served in Turkey, Philippines, Vietnam, Cambodia, and Laos as an intelligence expert.

Mr. Enyard received numerous awards while in the military. He was a avid fisherman, professional bowler, baseball aficionado, auto mechanic, interior and exterior construction designer and gourmet cook.

Survivors include his mother, Laura Delores Enyard of Glasgow; four children; four grandchildren; three sisters; and seven brothers including Jeffrey and Gregory Enyard of Glasgow. He also leaves a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

He was preceded in death by his father; two nephews and a niece.

Visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m. Thursday at Friemonth-Freese Funeral Home in Glasgow with a service at 1 o’clock. Burial will follow at the Missouri Veterans Cemetery, Higginsville.

Memorials are suggested to Campbell Chapel A.M.E. Church, in care of Friemonth-Freese Funeral Home, 112 Market Street, Glasgow, MO 65254.