Keytesville resident, Kevin G. Johnson drowned in the Lamine River on July 4, 2007. His body was found July 24. He was 45.

Born July 19, 1962, in Kansas City, he was the son of David and Violet Lynn Johnson.

Besides his parents, he is survived by five brothers ‘ Harold (Cindy) Johnson of Salisbury; Darrel Johnson of Franklin; Bruce (Shonda) Johnson of Arkansas City, Kan.; Terril (Lori) Johnson of Licking; and Lance Johnson of Farmington; one sister, Rose (Robert) Abeln of Salisbury; five nephews, four nieces, a number of aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

He was preceded in death by three brothers, Rusty, Jerry and Baron, and his grandparents, Ila Ruth and William Bentley Lynn.

He loved life and lived it to the fullest everyday.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Sunday at Washington Cemetery in Glasgow with Vennise Terrill officiating.

Donations are suggested to the Kevin Johnson Memorial in care of Violet Johnson, 308 W. Jackson, Keytesville, MO 65261.