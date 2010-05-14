Audrey Mary McGuire (1936-2010)

Audrey Mary McGuire of Fayette died Wednesday (May 12, 2010) at Boone Hospital Center in Columbia. She was 74.

Born Jan. 31, 1936, in Brigstock, North Hamptonshire, England, she was a daughter of Cecil and Dora Swan Flecknor. On Nov. 21, 1953, in Brigstock, she married Joseph McGuire and he survives at the family home.

Mrs. McGuire was a homemaker and had been employed with the Fayette School District as a cook. She was a member of the Fayette First Baptist Church, the American Legion Auxiliary, and the Disabled American Veterans Auxiliary.

Survivors include her husband, Joseph McGuire of the home; two sons, Leon McGuire of Austin, Tex., and Kenneth McGuire of Fayette; three daughters, Jackie McGuire of Fayette, Deneice Turner of Boonville, and Susan Johnson of Fayette; a brother, Roy Flecknor of Kettering, England; 11 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by a brother, Kenneth Flecknor; a sister, Irene Maylin; and twin great-grandchildren, Bryce and Bradion.

Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Carr-Yager Funeral Home in Fayette with the Rev. Harold Young officiating. Visitation will be one hour before the service. Burial will be in the Fayette City Cemetery.

Memorials are suggested to the Fayette First Baptist Church, in care of Carr-Yager Funeral Home, 204 N. Linn Ave., Fayette, MO 65248.