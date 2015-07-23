CMU men’s basketball will hold golf benefit on Sept. 12

The seventh annual men’s basketball golf benefit is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 12, at Hail Ridge Golf Course in Boonville.

The benefit helps fund the CMU men’s basketball team as they prepare for their historic 110th season.

“We are excited to head into our seventh year with our annual golf benefit at Hail Ridge Golf Course in Boonville,” Central Methodist men’s basketball head coach Jeff Sherman said. “This is our most important and influential fundraiser of the year for our program. This year becomes more important as we begin to celebrate our 110th year of basketball at CMU.”

This year’s format for the benefit, will be an 18-hole, four-person scramble. There will be prizes for the longest drive, the longest putt, closest to the pin, hole-in-one, a putting contest for money and many other golf and off-the-wall contests and games.

“We hope to attract as many people as possible to enjoy this special day,” Sherman said. “We encourage all golfers of all levels to take part and help support the men’s basketball team this 2015-16 season.”

Check-in will begin at 7:30 a.m. and last until 8:15. The shotgun start will be at 8:30 a.m. and the day will conclude with an awards ceremony and meal after everyone has completed their round. Free hot dogs, chips and drinks will be available throughout the event.

For anyone interested in helping sponsor this event or to reserve a team, please call the basketball office at 248-6355 or 248-6204. There are early bird discounts for teams that sign up before Aug. 15.

Last year, 20 teams participated in this tournament.