Fayette Advertiser begins 177th year of operation

With this issue, the Fayette Advertiser begins its 177th year of operation.

Started in 1840, it is believed to be the second-oldest continuously published weekly paper west of the Mississippi River.

The paper was known as the Howard County Advertiser until 1916, when the name changed that year to the Fayette Advertiser (without any printed explanation).

It was merged under a single ownership with the (then) competing Democrat-Leader in 1925.

Currently, Fayette is believed to be the smallest community in Missouri to still have a twice-a-week newspaper presence.