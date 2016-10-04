Morrene Britton 1941-2016
Morrene Britton of Fayette passed away Saturday, Oct. 1, 2016, at her home. She was 75.
A private family memorial service will be held at the home over the weekend.
Robert and Allison I’m so sorry for your loss. Morrene was a good true friend to me from the time we started first grade together all those years ago. She was always willing to help me with planning our class reunions. With me living in Indiana she was the one that would help find a location for me, I always appreciated her help, because I know she was a busy lady taking care of the farm. She always remember and would send a card for my birthday. At Christmas I would receive a card from her. I will truly miss my dear friend Morrene, I love you, may you rest in piece.