Georgia Fay O’Dell 1918-2016

Georgia Fay O’Dell, 98, of Fayette, passed away Oct. 15, 2016, at Riverdell Care Center in Boonville.

She was born Oct. 13, 1918, in Boonesboro, Missouri, to George and Ara Wilkerson. She was married on Oct. 21, 1939, to James Levi O’Dell. On that day she became a mother to Charles O’Dell. Jim and Fay were blessed with three additional children, Evelyn, James and Carol. She also became a surrogate mother to Marilyn and Johnnie Rawlings and the numerous neighborhood children in Fayette.

She was preceded in death by her parents; three brothers, Reuben Andrews, Clarence (Rooster) and Charles (Bud) Wilkerson; a granddaughter, Tania Faye Jordan; sisters-in-law, Anne and Ora Belle Wilkerson; a son-in-law, Dennis White and her husband of 57 years, James (Jim) O’Dell.

She is survived by her children, Charles (June) O’Dell of Columbia, Evelyn White of Fayette, James (Barbara) O’Dell of Fayette and Carol (George) Ivy of Boonville. She is also survived by 11 grandchildren, 25 great grandchildren, four great-great grandchildren and four great-great-great grandchildren.

The last days of her life were spent surrounded by her family the same way she embraced each and everyone she knew and loved. In the words of her previous physician Tony Cook, “You have touched so many lives and made many people feel special and loved. A special angel in God’s service such as you brightens the world with His love.”

The family would like to express our deepest gratitude and appreciation to the entire staff and family at Riverdell Care Center for such wonderful care they gave her in her last days. We would also like to convey our gratefulness to our family and friends for their prayers and support in our time of need.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2016, at Markland-Yager Funeral Home in New Franklin. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.

Interment will follow at Boonesboro Cemetery.