Willie Townlain 1938-2016

Long time Howard County resident, Willie Townlain passed away Oct. 17, 2016, at University Hospital in Columbia. He was 78 years of age.

Willie N. Townlain was born May 21, 1938, in Franklin, Missouri, to Everett and Elsie (Gibson) Townlain. He attended elementary school at Clarks Chapel School in Franklin, Missouri. Willie married Ada Mae McCormick April 16, 1956, at the old Bible Baptist Church in New Franklin. They were the first couple married after the church’s inception, and together they’ve enjoyed over 60 years of marriage. Willie was a hard worker, primarily working as a grave digger, taking care of local cemeteries for a number of years, but he also owned his own taxi service and delivered newspapers for the KC Star and the Columbia Tribune. He enjoyed camping with his sons, grandsons and nephews. Willie was a devout member of Bible Baptist Church

Willie is survived by his wife, Ada Mae; seven children, Jim (Kim) Townlain of Pilot Grove, Missouri, Joe (Crystal) Townlain of Edgewater, Florida, Teresa Kaiser of Boonville, Ray (Debbie) Townlain of Boonville, Bobby (Ginger) Townlain of New Franklin, Ted (Tabby) Townlain of Franklin, and Heather (Jeff) Forrester of Eldon; he is also survived by 24 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. Aside from his parents, Willie was preceded in death by one brother, Jake Townlain; two sisters, Bonnie Townlain and Jane Hickam; and a grandson, Tony Townlain

A memorial service honoring Willie’s life will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, 2016, at Bible Baptist Church in New Franklin, with Pastors Tim Miller and Rodney Haggett officiating. Visitation will be one hour before the service. A private family burial will follow the service at Clarks Chapel Cemetery in Franklin.

In lieu of flowers memorials are suggested to Bible Baptist Church in care of Friemonth-Freese Funeral Service, 174 Hwy 5 & 240 N. Fayette, MO 65248.