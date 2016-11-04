Scholarship honors Braxton Rethwisch for more than 50 years of service to CMU

BY JIM STEELE

EDITOR EMERITUS

Fayette native Braxton P. Rethwisch has been honored with a Hall of Sponsors endowed scholarship in recognition of his more than a half-century of service to Central Methodist University. Official announcement came Friday afternoon, Oct. 28, in Brannock Hall during CMU’s annual Homecoming weekend.

Just weeks after his graduation from Central in 1964, Rethwisch began work as assistant to then-President Ralph L. Woodward. Two years later he found his home in the school’s admissions office where for more than 50 years he recruited students to the institution he loved. He retired this year.

More than $60,000 has been raised to endow the scholarship. Most of the funds have come from his fraternity brothers in Alpha Phi Gamma (aka the Mokers).

As CMU’s regional director of admissions, Rethwisch recruited students mostly in eastern Missouri and the Bootheel. He and wife, the former Judith Engel, a 1965 CMU graduate, reside in the St. Louis suburb of Fenton but continue to maintain Braxton’s historic boyhood home in Fayette at Spring and Vine known as The Elms. They often spend weekends there and over the years have generously allowed use of the property for university and town functions. Braxton’s father, the late Henry C. Rethwisch, served twice as Fayette’s mayor – once during World War II and again in the early 1970s.

Braxton Rethwisch has also been recognized nationally for his leadership and contributions to the National Association of College Admissions Counselors (NACAC). One of the group’s awards is named in his honor.

During remarks at Friday’s ceremonies, CMU President Roger Drake noted that the honoree had touched the lives of countless Central students. He pointed out that Rethwisch particularly was known for his ability to work with families in assisting them with the multitude of details involved in working through the college admissions process. It also was pointed out that he had been instrumental during the administration of the late CMU president Joe A. Howell in researching and recommending the concept of satellite off-campus locations. This has expanded greatly since its inception in 1993, permitting students graduating with a two-year associate degree to complete their baccalaureate degree in concert with Central Methodist University. The program now accounts for three-fourths of CMU graduates, with 13 affiliate locations in Missouri and additional sites in all of the adjoining states. The outreach also has made a significant contribution to Central’s financial stability.

Rethwisch has received previous recognitions, including the University Service Award in 2015. Drake said Friday that the “name of Rethwisch will go down in CMU history along such icons as E.P. Puckett and James P. Thogmorton.”

When the late E.E. Rich retired in 1969 after more than 50 years of continuous service to CMU’s admissions office, most thought that it was an untouchable tenure that would never be topped. Nonetheless, Braxton Rethwisch eclipsed and surpassed that historic benchmark nearly two years ago.