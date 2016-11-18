Norbert Gebhardt 1943-2016
Norbert Gebhardt, age 73, of Forest Green, MO, died Thursday, Nov. 17, 2016.
Funeral services will be Monday at the Salem Lutheran Church. Visitation will be at Friemonth-Freese Funeral Home in Glasgow from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20. Burial in the Salem Cemetery.
A complete obituary will be posted on the Advertiser/Democrat-Leader website immediately as it becomes available — www.fayettenewspapers.com.
We were sad to hear of Norbert’s health and his passing. We thought a lot of him and your family. Our prayers are with you now and in the difficult days ahead. God bless you.