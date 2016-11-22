William Gregory (Greg) Marshall 1966-2016
William Gregory Marshall of Glasgow passed away Monday, Nov. 21, 2016, at Boone Hospital Center in Columbia. He was 50.
Funeral arrangements are pending at Friemonth-Freese Funeral Home in Glasgow as this newspaper went to press. A complete obituary will be posted on the Advertiser/Democrat-Leader website immediately as it becomes available — www.fayettenewspapers.com.
1 Comment
So sorry to hear about Greg .he was such a nice boy growing up, always smiling. Hoping you’ll find comfort knowing he is in the arms of jesus
Frankie Marshall