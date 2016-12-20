AFPD will host Open House after fire

On Jan. 9, 2016, the Armstrong Fire Protection District (AFPD) experienced a devastating fire. Both the building and equipment were severely damaged. After receiving generous assistance from members of the community, the building and equipment were restored. The volunteers and board would like to show their appreciation for those who helped after the fire and during the rebuilding process.

An Open House is scheduled for the anniversary of the fire, Jan. 8, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will be special presentations made at 1 p.m. Everyone is welcome. A complimentary thank you lunch will be served.