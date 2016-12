As freezing temperatures and harsh weather grip much of the nation, the American Red Cross urges eligible donors to make an appointment to give blood or platelets to help meet the constant need for blood this winter.

Locally, the next opportunity to give blood will be at the St. Joseph Catholic Church Fellowship Hall, 306 S. Cleveland, Fayette, on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2 to 6 p.m. Sponsored by the Fayette Optimist Club.