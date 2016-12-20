Daniel Eugene Thudium 1960-2016

Daniel Eugene Thudium, 56, passed away at 3 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16, 2016, in Hospice Care at Valley View Health and Rehabilitation, Moberly, Missouri.

He was born Jan. 20, 1960, in Kirksville, Missouri, to Gene and Donna (Hendricks) Thudium.

He was preceded in death by his father.

Surviving are; his mother, Donna Langdon of Moberly, sister, Tina and Chip Powell of Moberly, brothers, Roger and Cindy Thudium of Centralia, Jerry and Shiela Langdon of Clarence and Randy Langdon of Moberly, sisters, Cindra and Jay Gardner of Pearblossom, California, and Genita and Mark Holland of Bacliff, Texas, daughters, Jennifer Ward-Miller of Hallsville, Danielle Thudium of Moberly and step-daughter Sarah Lawson of Moberly, along with six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.

He was a house framer for most of his life until he became ill. He enjoyed fishing and spending time with his grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, donations to Cain- Ford Cemetery or Hospice Compassus.

In keeping with Danny’s hope and help for others he donated his body to medical science.

Words of comfort and support may be shared with the family online at www.caterfuneralhomeinc.com or at the public visitation which will be Thursday, 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Cater Funeral Home Chapel. Services honoring and celebrating Danny’s life will follow at 2:30 p.m.