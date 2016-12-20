FAHA will not have ornament this year

BY CONNIE SHAY

FAHA MEMBER

Gone But Not Forgotten. That is the theme FAHA (Fayette Area Heritage Association) has followed in selecting the subjects for their pewter ornaments for the past several years. It is literally the situation for 2016. Since the first issue in 1995, the annual and popular ornament has featured subjects from the Fayette area. Each ornament is numbered and careful records are kept to assure each returning customer receives the same number.

Sadly our local artist passed away in 2015. The Board was not able to locate another artisan in the local area in time to continue the tradition in 2016. They are hopeful they can continue the project in 2017.

There is a small inventory of past ornaments available for sale. If anyone is interested in purchasing one of these ornaments, contact Connie Shay at 660-248-2011.

1995 – Courthouse (sold out)

1996 – T. Berry Smith (sold out)

1997 – Fayette Public Library (sold out)

1998 – Wright Building

1999 – St Mary’s Church

2000 – Fayette Swimming Pool (sold out)

2001 – Morrison Observatory (sold out)

2002 – Howard County Old Jail

2003 – Fayette High School (sold out)

2004 – Brannock Hall

2005 – Howard Hotel

2006 – MKT Depot

2007 – Grand Theater

2008 – Mac’s Cafe

2009 – Skillman’s Grocery

2010 – First Baptist Church

2011 – Popcorn Wagon

2012 – Lincoln School

2013 – Schnell Floral

2014 – Clatworthy’s

2015 – Ayres Dry Goods