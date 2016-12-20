FAHA will not have ornament this year
BY CONNIE SHAY
FAHA MEMBER
Gone But Not Forgotten. That is the theme FAHA (Fayette Area Heritage Association) has followed in selecting the subjects for their pewter ornaments for the past several years. It is literally the situation for 2016. Since the first issue in 1995, the annual and popular ornament has featured subjects from the Fayette area. Each ornament is numbered and careful records are kept to assure each returning customer receives the same number.
Sadly our local artist passed away in 2015. The Board was not able to locate another artisan in the local area in time to continue the tradition in 2016. They are hopeful they can continue the project in 2017.
There is a small inventory of past ornaments available for sale. If anyone is interested in purchasing one of these ornaments, contact Connie Shay at 660-248-2011.
1995 – Courthouse (sold out)
1996 – T. Berry Smith (sold out)
1997 – Fayette Public Library (sold out)
1998 – Wright Building
1999 – St Mary’s Church
2000 – Fayette Swimming Pool (sold out)
2001 – Morrison Observatory (sold out)
2002 – Howard County Old Jail
2003 – Fayette High School (sold out)
2004 – Brannock Hall
2005 – Howard Hotel
2006 – MKT Depot
2007 – Grand Theater
2008 – Mac’s Cafe
2009 – Skillman’s Grocery
2010 – First Baptist Church
2011 – Popcorn Wagon
2012 – Lincoln School
2013 – Schnell Floral
2014 – Clatworthy’s
2015 – Ayres Dry Goods