The Fayette Police Department reported the following recent arrests following a traffic stop:

On Dec. 18, 7:12 p.m., Travell Hamilton, 20, of Fayette was arrested for possession of 35 grams or less of marijuana. With Hamilton was Jabion Whitley, 20, of Fayette, who was arrested based on a warrant for his arrest out of Jefferson City. Both were taken to the Howard County Jail where they posted bond and were released.