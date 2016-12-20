Free community dinner Christmas Day

A full holiday meal with all the trimmings, including homemade desserts, will be served in the Fellowship Hall of the First Christian Church, 307 N. Church St. in Fayette on Christmas Day, from 4 to 6 p.m.

Sponsored by the Fayette Christian Church Outreach Committee, all food will be prepared and served by members of the First Christian Church and various other members of the Fayette community. This meal is for everyone. All are invited.

For those who are unable to attend, meals will be delivered. Before Christmas Day, home bound residents may order a dinner by calling Tony Cook at 248-1248. Leave a name, address, phone number and number of meals you would like. On Christmas Day, home bound residents should call 573-864-7539 to order one or more meals.