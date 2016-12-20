Howard County well represented at Missouri Farm Bureau annual meeting Dec. 4-6

During the 102nd annual meeting of Missouri Farm Bureau (MFB), leaders of the Howard County Farm Bureau joined other members from throughout the state to formulate legislative policies based on those issues.

The meeting drew more than 1,200 members to Tan-Tar-A Resort at the Lake of the Ozarks Dec. 4-6.

Those attending from Howard County are pictured at right. They are, front row from left: Lydia Wagy, Trevor Wagy, Karen Ebbesmeyer, Jerry Ebbesmeyer. Back row: Chris Rohlfing, Fred Weiker, Doug Chambers.

In addition, Wagy, of Glasgow, won Third Place in the Missouri Farm Bureau’s Young Farmers and Ranchers Discussion Meet held during the MFB annual meeting.