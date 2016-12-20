Icy roads create havoc with trucks, cars, school busses

BY KIM THOMPSON

STAFF WRITER

Friday’s ice storm caused several students to get home late from school and numerous slide-offs. Fortunately, only three injuries were reported.

Light freezing rain (less than .001 of rain) glazed roads with ice beginning in the late morning, early afternoon on Friday. Law enforcement dealt with “numerous slide-offs” and jack-knifed trucks according to Howard County Sheriff Mike Neal. There were jack-knifed trucks stuck on Highway 3, Route P and Highway 87. “Even MoDOT (Missouri Department of Transportation) had their trucks sliding off,” Neal said. He added, “It was so slick, even wreckers were not going out.”

Three reported injuries resulted from two accidents, both weather-related.

On Saturday, at 7:55 p.m., Jasmine E. Williams, 23, of Jefferson City, was traveling east on Highway 5 & 40, in a 2017 Toyota Corolla. She was traveling too fast for the icy roads and began to slide. She crossed the centerline and struck a 2014 Chevrolet Cruze driven by Charly J. Walker, 27, of Boonville. Williams and an occupant in William’s vehicle, Ella L. Bell-Johnson, 43, of Jefferson City, suffered moderate injuries. They were both transported by ambulance to Cooper County Memorial Hospital. No injuries were reported for Walker. Both vehicles were totaled.

The third reported injury resulted from an accident that took place on Friday at 12:10 p.m. on Highway 240 in front of Derailed Commodity. Leah Trammell and Greg Speiser were involved in the accident. (Further details were not available at press time.) Speiser was taken by ambulance to a hospital.

Two other weather-related accidents took place within Fayette on Friday: At noon, an accident took place on West Davis Street, next to Commercial Trust Company. It involved Christopher Neil and Shelby Green. Another accident happened at 12:30 p.m. at Elm and Cleveland. An individual whose last name is Thomas and Mary Turner were involved. (Further details were not available at press time.)

All three Howard County public schools had difficulties transporting students home after school.

On Friday afternoon Fayette R-III District bus drivers reported very slick roads and traveled only as far as they felt was safe. One bus driver stopped the bus on a gravel road and reported to school officials the students who remained on the bus. Parents were called and came to pick up their children where the bus was located.

Three other Fayette busses returned to the school without being able to reach students’ homes. Parents were called and by 7:30 p.m., all but one child had been picked up by family members. One child’s parents could not get to the school and, with the parents’ permission, the child stayed the night with a nearby family. The child was transported home by law enforcement the next day.

Superintendent Tamara Kimball said, “I’d like to remind parents that our decision making process involves many layers of information and the safety of the children is always our number one priority.”

Glasgow Schools let out early, but some students were not reunited with their families until as late as 10:30 p.m. One bus slid off Highway 87, just south of Richland Church. Eighteen students were on the bus. They were invited to stay at a nearby home where they ate a supper and waited until their parents were able to pick them up. The last one was picked up by 10:30 p.m.

New Franklin R-1 District had all four of their busses get stuck on the roads. Transportation Director Wayne Schlotzhauer went to each bus and spread salt near the bus tires which enabled the busses to get traction and continue taking children home. All busses returned to the school about an hour later than usual. Some students were taken home by Superintendent David Haggard and law enforcement officials.

All three school districts cancelled school for Monday. Glasgow and New Franklin resumed classes on Tuesday with Fayette staying closed. Temperatures are predicted to rise to the upper 30s and low 40s today and the remainder of the week.