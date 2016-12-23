Anthony Lopez

1970-2015

Anthony Quinn Lopez, 46, of Columbia passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016.

A visitation will be held on Thursday, December 29th from 1 to 3 p.m. at Bach-Yager Funeral Chapel in Columbia. A Celebration of Life will be held at 3 p.m.

Anthony was born on July 10, 1970, on a U.S. Army base in Neubrucke, Germany, to Joseph Lopez and Elizabeth Daugsch Lopez. He was a 1988 graduate of Hickman High School and attended the University of Missouri. On June 14, 1997, he married Lindsay Young and they were blessed with two beautiful children, Bennett and Kathryn.

Anthony was a manufacturer’s representative and sales manager in the hunting industry for 25 years. He was annually named a top performer for his company, Hudalla and Associates, and was well-respected nationally in his field. When he wasn’t with his family, Anthony was happiest working on the farm, sitting in a tree stand or in a duck blind with his faithful dog, Scout.

Anthony is survived by his wife of 19 years, Lindsay Young Lopez; children Bennett and Kathryn; parents-in-law Robert and Marilyn Young, brother-in-law Rob Young and wife, Nan, of Fayette; sister-in-law Mindy Young of Columbia and numerous friends whom he considered family. He was preceded in death by his parents and two older brothers, Trin and Hans.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to the Lopez College Fund, Central Bank of Boone County, c/o Relationship Banking, PO Box 678, Columbia, MO 65205.

