Familiar foes

BY MIKE URSERY

SPORTS EDITOR

The Glasgow Yellowjackets (9-0, 4-0 Central Activities Conference) defeated the Madison Panthers (2-7, 2-4 Central Activities Conference) 77-46 at Larry Litrell Court on Dec. 20.

The game was the third meeting between the Yellowjackets and the Panthers this season.

The first meeting between Glasgow and Madison was during the first round of the 86th Annual Glasgow Tournament on Nov. 28. Glasgow won the game 73-46.

The second meeting was Dec. 13 at Madison. Glasgow won this game 59-27. The Yellowjackets have defeated the Panthers by an average margin of 30 points so far this season.

“We have good post players with good guys around them,” head coach Mick Cropp said. “The guys play really well together. This is the third time we’ve played Madison in 25 days, so we know each other pretty well.

The game started out as a close affair. Glasgow and Madison traded baskets during the first quarter. The Yellowjackets didn’t begin to pull away until the end of the first quarter. When the buzzer sounded at the end of the period, the score was 16-12 in favor of the Yellowjackets.

Glasgow separated themselves from the Panthers by using a 14-0 run to jump ahead 26-12. The run started during the first quarter and stretched into the second.

With the score 16-12, junior guard Gage McMillan made a steal and took it the other way for a lay-up for the first points of the second quarter.

Junior guard Kabyl McMillan knocked down three 3-pointers in a span of three-and-a-half minutes, and before the first half ended, the Yellowjackets had a 36-14 lead.

“I thought offensively we were really good for the most part, almost all night,” Cropp said. “We made a lot of 3-pointers early in the first half. It always makes things look a lot better, but I thought our ability to get those open shots was big because we executed our offense well.”

When the fist half buzzer sounded, the Yellowjackets led 45-21.

Glasgow kept up their offensive onslaught in the second half.

The Panthers found more success on the offensive end during the third quarter, but were unable to slow down the scoring from the Yellowjackets.

The Yellowjackets will have some time off over the holiday break before returning to the hardwood. Glasgow will pick things back up when they play in the Marceline Tournament Jan. 2-7.

“We’ll take a little time off at Christmas,” Cropp said. “We’ll come back, and we’ll get probably four or five practices in before the Marceline Tournament. We have some conference games after that. We have the MFA Oil Shootout, the Slater Tournament, and then before you know it, we’ll be getting ready for districts. It will roll fast.”

After the Marceline Tournament, the Yellowjackets resume conference play on Jan. 10 when they host Sturgeon.