Fayette council members reject bids for lake house

By Kim Thompson

Staff Writer

Fayette city council members rejected bids for the lake house at their regular meeting on Tuesday.

Bids rejected for lake house property

Five bids ranging from $3,000 to $21,000 were received for Tracks 1 and 2 of the lake house property on Route E, west of the city. One bid was received for Track 2 (the dog pound area only). The council rejected all bids. They will seek out the service of a realtor to appraise the value of the property.

Regional water delayed

City Administrator Robin Triplett, who is also on the Howard County Regional Water Commission, reported that the Howard County Regional Water Plant will not be producing water until the third week in January. It was said on Dec. 1 that the plant would be producing water by the end of December. Triplett said the delay is due to “getting subcontractors back to finish work and working the bugs out of the new plant.”

In other business, council members:

• Noted that a public hearing has been set for Jan. 17 to give the public an opportunity to comment on prohibiting parking on the north side of West Davis Street from Highway 240/Church Street to Highway 5/Cleveland Avenue.

• Noted that several water customers reported frozen water lines during the recent cold weather. City crews had to go out to problem areas and determine whether it was city pipes that had froze.

• Noted that city crews spent overtime salting roads during the recent ice storm on Dec. 16 and 17.

• Approved giving the public an opportunity to purchase street signs that need replacing.