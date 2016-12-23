Josie Mae Davis 1933-2015

Josie Mae Davis passed away Dec. 20, 2016. She was 83.

She was born in Glasgow, Missouri, to the late George Emery and Corrine (Walz) Emery on May 22, 1933. She attended grade school in Glasgow, Missouri and high school in Dalton, Missouri. She worked as a professional cook for over 35 years. She enjoyed sewing; watching professional football and basketball; watching soap operas; and spending time with family and friends.

Josie is preceded in death by her husband, Fred Davis; her parents, George and Corrine Emery; her sons, Calvin Davis and Charles Davis; her daughter, Marie Davis; her brothers, Doug Emery, Frank Emery, and George Emery; and her sister, Beatrice Carr.

Josie is survived by her son, Robert (Charlene) Emery of Kansas City, Missouri; daughter, Johnnie (Robert) Lyons of Lawrence, Kansas; daughter, Gwendolyn Davis of Boonville, Missouri; son, Fred (Lisa) Davis of Slater, Missouri; son, Dale (Dee) Davis of Fayette, Missouri; son, Michael (Joyce) Davis of Kansas City, Missouri; daughter, Lisa (Wayne) Wright of Columbia, Missouri; son, Tim (Terri) Davis of Moberly, Missouri; sister, Grace Jefferson of Kansas City, Missouri; nephew Willard Emery, Apple Valley, California; and a host of grandchildren; great-grandchildren; nieces; nephews; relatives; and friends.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Thursday, December 29, 2016 at Friemonth-Freese Funeral Home in Glasgow.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Missouri Cancer Associates; 1705 E Broadway Ste. 100, Columbia, Missouri 65201,

Condolences may be left in Josie’s online guestbook at www.friemontfreesefuneralservice.com.

The family wishes to extend their gratitude to Boone Hospital Center; Lenoir Woods’ REACH; and Fitzgibbon Family Health for the excellent service they provided for Josie during her courageous battle with cancer.