Kenny Suttner 1999-2015

Kenny Suttner passed away Dec. 21, 2016 at his home place in rural Glasgow, Missouri. He was 17 years of age.

Kenneth Louis Suttner was born on Jan. 14, 1999, in Columbia, Missouri, to Michael and Angela (Hill) Suttner. He attended Glasgow High School. During his time at GHS, Kenny stayed active within the FFA organization. The highlight of being a member of FFA was being able to take trips to the National Conventions, which Kenny truly cherished. He worked at Dairy Queen in Fayette. He was an avid reader, he enjoyed hunting and drawing, and he had a special love for all animals. Kenny had a heart of gold and a genuine kindness that will be deeply missed by friends and family.

He is survived by his parents, Michael and Angela Suttner of Glasgow; three brothers, Ryan, Jackson, and Logan Suttner, all of Glasgow; grandparents, Richard and Karen Gray of Armstrong, Missouri; and numerous aunts, uncles and relatives.

Kenny was preceded in death by his grandparents, Louis and Nancy Suttner.

Funeral services in Kenny’s honor were held at 1 p.m., Friday, Dec. 23, 2016, at Friemonth-Freese Funeral Home in Glasgow, with Rev. Earl Howell officiating. Visitation was from 5-8 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 22 at the funeral home. Burial followed the funeral at Washington Cemetery in Glasgow.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the Kenny Suttner Memorial Fund c/o Tri. County Trust Co., P.O. Box 217, Glasgow, MO 65254.