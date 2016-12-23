NF School Board apprised of new gym construction

By KIM THOMPSON

STAFF WRITER

At the regular meeting of the New Franklin School Board on Wednesday, board members were apprised of the construction of the new gym. They also approved rerouting of electrical and telephone lines.

Building project

Superintendent David Haggard apprised board members of the construction of a new gym taking place now on school grounds. (In April, voters overwhelmingly approved a bond issue of $3 million to allow the district to build a new gym and upgrade other facilities.)

Construction crews continue with footing and foundation work. Concrete has been poured on the south, west and east sides of the addition. Water drainage along the north side has been repaired and tied into the new system. Existing gas and electric lines in the northwest corner have been connected and covered ready for concrete work.

Rerouting of electrical and

telephone lines

Board members approved the rerouting of electrical and telephone lines so as to make room for more parking and help expedite construction of the new gym. Cost: $57,915.07. The rerouting work involves removal of poles that are now in the parking lot and near the new gym area.

Dash cams in busses

Superintendent David Haggard informed board members of plans of placing a camera on the dashboard of school busses to record drivers who ignore the stop-arms during student pick up and drop off. One camera will be placed in one bus to determine feasibility and usefulness of the cameras.

Kudos to…

Middle/High School Principal Benji Dorson recognized music teachers Lacey Gladden and Lisa Dobbs for “a great job” with the elementary and middle/high school Christmas programs.