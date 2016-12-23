Noted in Brief – December 24, 2016

• THE NEW FRANKLIN SENIOR CITIZEN DANCE is scheduled to take place on Friday, 7 to 10 p.m., in the New Franklin Community Building. Melody Makers providing music. $4 admission fee.

• CHRISTMAS EVE AND CHRISTMAS DAY are today (Saturday) and Sunday. See below for listings of special services to be hosted by local churches.

• A FREE COMMUNITY CHRISTMAS DINNER will be served Sunday, 4 to 6 p.m. at the First Christian Church Fellowship Hall, 307 N. Church St., Fayette. Homebound residents should call Tony Cook at 248-1248 prior to Christmas Day and call 573-864-7539 on Christmas Day for home deliveries.

• A BLOOD DRIVE will be held Wednesday, 2 to 6 p.m., at the St. Joseph Catholic Church Fellowship Hall, 306 S. Cleveland, Fayette.

• MONITEAU CHAPEL will host a communion service on New Year’s Eve, Dec. 31, at 5 p.m. Moniteau Chapel is seven miles southeast of Fayette on Route W.

• ARMSTRONG FIRE PROTECTION DISTRICT will host an Open House to celebrate their new building. The community is invited to a complimentary thank you dinner on Sunday, Jan. 8, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. with special presentations at 1 p.m.

• Donations to the Fayette Area Common Fund may be sent to Commercial Trust Company, Attn: Judy Thompson, P.O. Box 471, Fayette, MO 65248. Please make checks payable to Howard County Community Foundation, with “Common Fund” in the note area. Please like the Fayette Area Common Fund Facebook page.

• Donations to the Fayette Area COMMUNITY TRUST may be sent to Commercial Trust Company, Attn: Judy Thompson, P.O. Box 471, Fayette, MO 65248. Please make checks payable to Fayette Area Community Trust and like the Fayette Area Community Trust Facebook page.

• Health Insurance Marketplace Open Enrollment begins Nov. 1 and ends Jan. 31, 2017. A Certified Counselor will be in Fayette every Friday (except Nov. 25 and Dec. 22) from Nov. 4 through Jan. 27, 2017, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the Howard County Family Resource Center in the Keller Building, 600 W. Morrison St. Other days and/or hours are available upon request. To make an appointment, call Central Missouri Community Action at 573-424-6029.

• INFANT AND TODDLER STORY HOUR is hosted on Fridays, 11 a.m. at the Howard County Public Library. The stories are geared toward infants and toddlers, but all story lovers are welcome.

• THE MOBERLY AREA ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT COUNCIL holds regular meetings in Fayette and Glasgow. Fayette MAEDC meetings are held on the fourth Tuesday, 1:30-4 p.m. at Walker Winter Insurance, 122 S. Main St. The Glasgow MAEDC meetings are held on the second Tuesday, 1:30-4 p.m. at the Glasgow Public Works Building, 705 Washington. Business owners and individuals in Howard County are encouraged to arrange appointments with the MAEDC by calling 660-263-8811.

• THE OUTREACH LIBRARIAN will be at the Armstrong Community Center from 2-5 p.m. on the first and third Wednesdays of each month and at the New Franklin City Hall from 2-5 p.m. on the second and fourth Wednesdays.

• the parents as teachers play center is open 9 to 10:30 a.m. every Wednesday and on the third Friday of each month. The PAT Play Center is closed whenever school is not in session. Car seat inspections are provided free of charge by appointment. For more information, contact patfayette@gmail.com or call Nancy at 660-728-3686.

Noted in Brief news may be emailed, faxed, brought in person, sent via mail, or dropped after hours in the paper’s front door slot (203 N. Main St.). Mail: P.O. Box 32, Fayette, Mo. 65248. Email at news@fayettenews.com.