Prothero to join Fayette Newspapers

The Fayette Advertiser/Democrat Leader would like to introduce our newest member of the team, Leslie Prothero. A Howard County native, Leslie will begin as staff writer Jan. 2. She will be covering the Fayette and New Franklin city councils and New Franklin School Board meetings as well as feature articles.

Leslie is an alum of Fayette High School. She attended college at William Jewell College in Liberty, Missouri and Columbia College in Columbia, Missouri.

You may recognize Leslie from the Fayette Medical Clinic where she started as a Patient Service Representative in 1993, then taking over as office manager for University Behavioral Health’s Howard County office until 2006. Leslie continued her career with University of Missouri Health Care transferring to Woodrail Family Medicine in Columbia in 2006, and then the Department of Health Psychology as an Administrative Assistant.

Leslie’s experience is not limited to healthcare offices. She has served on the Endless Options executive board, currently serves on the board of directors for Missouri Girls Town and Armstrong Fire Protection District. GFWC Golden Study Club (General Federation of Women’s Clubs) is a large part of Leslie’s life where she participates on the local, district, and state level.

Service to and participation in her community is important to Leslie. In 1996, she helped establish the Armstrong Comet, a local newsletter for the Armstrong area. She was responsible for collecting information, advertisements and layout of this newsletter.

Leslie is looking forward to working in Howard County again. She is proud to live in the area and enjoys being a part of the community.