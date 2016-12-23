Public invited to special Christmas services

Area churches are hosting special Christmas services. All services are free and open to the public.

• Faith Family (710 Highway 240, one mile south of Fayette) will host a Christmas Eve service, “Be Born in Me,” on Dec. 24, 7 to 8 p.m. A Christmas Day service, “Our Mess—God’s Masterpiece,” will be held Dec. 25, 10 to 11 a.m.

• First Baptist Church (101 W. Davis St.) will hold a Christmas Eve service at 5:30 p.m. A Christmas Day service will begin at 10:45 a.m.

• First Christian Church (307 N. Church St., in Fayette) will host a Family Friendly Christmas Eve worship service at 5:30 p.m. and Christmas Eve worship traditional candlelight service at 8 p.m. A Christmas Day worship service will be held at 10:15 a.m. (No evening service.) A free Christmas dinner will be served from 4 to 6 p.m. from the First Christian Church Fellowship Hall.

• Grace Fellowship (3184 Highway 240, eight miles south of Fayette) will host a Christmas Eve and communion service at 7 p.m. A Christmas Day service will be held at 10 a.m.

• Hillside Baptist Church (140 Highway 5 & 240) will host a Christmas Eve service from 5 to 6 p.m.; a Christmas Eve Midnight service from 11:45 p.m. to 12:35 a.m.; a Christmas Day service from 10:15 to 11:15 a.m.

• Paul H. Linn Memorial United Methodist Church (409 N. Church St.) will host a Christmas Eve and candlelight service at 7 p.m. on Dec. 24. A Christmas Day worship service will take place Dec. 25 at 10:30 a.m.