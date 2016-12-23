Special holiday schedule for newspapers, local stores

In this edition, readers will see holiday greetings from area businesses and organizations. We appreciate our local advertisers and invite our readers to shop local.

We will not have a newspaper on Dec. 28 or Dec. 31. This schedule will allow our employees to enjoy the holidays with their families.

C&R Supermarkets, Casey’s and D.J.’s C Store will have different hours for the upcoming holiday. All three stores will maintain regular hours on Dec. 31 and Jan. 1.

C&R Supermarkets will be open til 6 p.m. on Dec. 24 and be closed on Dec. 25.

Casey’s will close at 6 p.m. on Dec. 24 and reopen at 10 a.m. on Dec. 25.

D.J.’s C Store will be open until 11 p.m. on Dec. 24 and will be closed on Dec. 25.

On Jan. 7, we will feature our Year in Review which highlights major happenings in 2016.

An important part of the Year in Review is a listing of local businesses, the year in which they began their business and a description of what their business or service has to offer.

If you are interested in having your business or organization listed in the 2016 Year in Review, please call 248-5223 or email us at advertising@fayettenews.com.

Pat Roll

Publisher