Howard County Bicentennial Books to arrive January 9

The much-anticipated arrival date for the Howard County Bicentennial Book will be Monday, Jan. 9.

Jim Steele, editor of the book, said that official word was received Wednesday from The Donning Co. in Marceline, a subsidiary of Walsworth. (Donning is a specialty printer focusing on histories of cities, communities, universities, and institutional entities.)

“Barring inclement weather or other unforeseen problems, the books should be delivered at some point during the day on Jan. 9 and will be placed in the Genealogy Center at the rear of the Fayette/Howard County Library (201 S. Main),” he noted. “Mailing of books will begin immediately for those who paid the additional charge for postage.”

The center, he adds, will be open from 9 to 5 the following day (Tuesday, Jan. 10) for pick-up orders. From that point on, pick-up hours will be: Wednesdays 1 to 5 p.m.; Fridays 1 to 6 p.m.; and each second and fourth Saturday from 10 to 3.

Titled “Howard County Missouri, From Prairie Land to Promised Land, A Remembrance Across Two Centuries,” the book is designed as an all-encompassing look at the county’s past and is made possible under the auspices of the Howard County Genealogical Society, with generous donations from local businesses, organizations, institutions and individuals. Included is a three-part introductory chapter, 14 additional chapters, and four side-bar articles.

Individual chapters have been written by various local historians. The publication is a hardcover “coffee table” sized book with 176 pages and about 265 photos (including 32 pages in full color). The cost is $24.95, plus $5 for those wishing shipping. Those ordering more than one book will be charged $1 each for each additional book. For example, a person ordering two books to be shipped would pay a total of $55.90.

This is the first county-wide history to be produced since 1883, with nearly 300 advance copies already sold. The total press-run is 1,000 books, with copies to be placed in all school and public libraries, courtesy of the Howard County Commission.

The Genealogical Society is headed by Harold Kerr who several years ago had proposed the publication as one means of recognizing the county’s 200th anniversary. The society has been joined in this effort by the South Howard County Historical Society, the Howard County DAR, the Boonslick Historical Society and others.

Order forms are available at several locations around the county and from the Fayette Public Library web-site – http://www.hocopub.lib.mo.us/.