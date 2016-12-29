Walter Wayne Carr, Sr. 1938-2016

Walter Wayne “Big Daddy” Carr, Sr., of Fayette, passed away December 28, 2016 at the University of Missouri Hospital and Clinics. He was 78 years old.

Wayne was born October 26, 1938 in Fayette, Missouri, a son of Walter Raymond and Lula Maydene White Carr.

Mr. Carr was the Fayette Bulk Plant Manager with MFA Oil in Fayette for many years. He also operated the Fayette Bowling Alley for over 25 years. Wayne loved his family and enjoyed NASCAR and bird hunting with his son, Wally; son-in-law Larry and nephew, Randy. He liked playing cards with his friends and loved his pets.

Cherishing his memory is his wife, Wanda Carr, they married on May 3, 1986; a son, Mike Holman and wife, Tammy of Clinton, Oklahoma; two daughters, Wanda Fuemmeler and husband, Larry and Shari Fisher and husband, Mark all of Fayette. Also surviving are thirteen grandchildren, nineteen great-grandchildren; two nieces, Teresa Shields Parker and Renee Allen both of Columbia and a nephew, Randy Shields of Jefferson City.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Walter Wayne “Wally” Carr, Jr.; a sister, Donna Shields and a great-grandson, Fernando Flores.

Memorial services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, December 31, 2016 at Carr-Yager Funeral Home in Fayette with Rev. Wayne Purvis officiating. Interment will follow at the Fayette City Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to The Food Bank for Central and Northeast Missouri, 2101 Vandiver Drive, Columbia, MO 65202.

