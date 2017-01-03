Christina Lou Elizabeth Foster 1978-2016

Christina Lou Elizabeth Foster, of Fulton, passed away unexpectedly on Dec. 30, 2016. She was 38.

Christina was born Aug. 6, 1978, in Kansas City, Missouri, to Lee Jay and Carla Denise Cook Marcum. She married Jesse Foster in Fulton on Oct. 16, 2004.

Services will be held at 4 p.m., Thursday, January 5, 2017 at Markland-Yager Funeral Home in New Franklin. Visitation will be from 2 to 4 p.m. prior to the service.

Memorial contributions are suggested to Lighthouse Church, Kingdom City in care of Markland-Yager Funeral Home, P.O. Box 126, New Franklin, Missouri.

