Darlene Broadus 1939-2016

Our beloved Darlene Broadus of Los Angeles, California, and formerly of Fayette, Missouri, passed on into heaven on Dec. 23, 2016.

Darlene was the third of nine children born on Feb. 9, 1939, to George and Louise Turner. She was united in marriage to John Broadus in 1969 who survives. One daughter, Michelle Broadus of Los Angeles also survives.

Funeral Services under the direction of H.T. May and Son Funeral Home will be held at 1 p.m. on Jan. 6, 2016, at St. Paul Methodist Church in Fayette, Missouri. A viewing session will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the church.

She will be missed deeply by all who knew her.