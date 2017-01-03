Dennis (Skeeter) Hunt 1949-2016

Dennis Wesley “Skeeter” Hunt, of Glasgow and life-long Howard County resident, passed away Dec. 23, 2016, at the University of Missouri Hospital and Clinics in Columbia. He was 67 years old.

Dennis Wesley Hunt was born in Boonville on Aug. 8, 1949, to Claud and Helen Spry Hunt. He had been employed in construction with his life-long friend Leon Dobson and had also been employed with the MKT Railroad. Skeeter enjoyed fishing and hunting.

Survivors include two sisters, Beverly Hunt and Karla Kluck and two nieces and two nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Gary Hunt and a nephew, Wesley Hunt.

Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017, at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church Cemetery, intersection of State Routes O and H, Clarksburg, MO.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the American Kidney Foundation.

Condolences and tributes may be shared with the family at www.marklandyager.com.