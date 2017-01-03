George Edward Brady 1942-2016

George Edward Brady, age 73, of Boonville, passed away Dec. 28, 2016, at Ashley Manor in Boonville, MO.

Mr. Brady was born in Boonville on April 2, 1942, a son of Drewery and Esther Allen Brady. He was a retired auto mechanic.

Survivors include his companion, Iva Wells of Tulsa, Oklahoma; a brother, L.D. Brady of Boonville and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by three brothers, Bill, Junior and Donnie Brady and a sister Alice Buck.

Per his request no services are scheduled at this time.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Missouri Cancer Research Center.

