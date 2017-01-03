Higbee Lady Tigers win eighth consecutive game

The Higbee Lady Tigers (8-1) won their eighth straight game with a 48-44 win over the Van-Far Lady Indians (2-5) at the MRMC Holiday Shootout.

The MRMC Holiday Shootout game between the two teams was played on Dec. 29 at Moberly Area Community College.

Senior guard Rhiannon Runyon led the Lady Tigers with 17 points in the game. Senior guard Sabrina Huddleston 12 points and nine rebounds, one shy of a double-double. Junior guard Geocie Sager was the third player to reach double figures, scoring 10 points.

Junior forward Sam Nelson was the leading rebounder with 12 rebounds.

The game was close throughout. Higbee led 16-13 after one quarter, but the Lady Indians rallied in the second and took a 25-22 lead into halftime.

Higbee outscored Van-Far 26-19 in the second half to escape with the 48-44 win.

The Lady Tigers return to action on Jan. 6 when they host Keytesville.