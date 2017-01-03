Knocking off the rust

BY MIKE URSERY

SPORTS EDITOR

The final two games in 2016 for the Fayette Falcons were canceled due to roads in Howard County being covered with ice.

The Falcons were scheduled to play their second conference game at the Salisbury Panthers on Dec. 16, but a decision was made not to travel due to the icy conditions.

On Dec. 19, Fayette was scheduled to travel to North Callaway for a non-conference game. That game was also canceled.

The last time Fayette played was on Dec. 15, a home game against Slater. Eighteen days later, Fayette returned to the hardwood to face the Tipton Cardinals (1-9) in the opening round of the 88th Annual New Franklin Tournament.

The Falcons (6-2) have drawn the top seed in this year’s New Franklin Tournament. They never trailed against the No. 8 seed Cardinals, but Tipton kept the game close during most of the first half.

Fayette pulled away in the second half and won the game 77-55.

“We practiced really well last week, so I was encouraged by that,” head coach Ben Pallardy said. “When you don’t play against somebody else for that long, with the cancellations and things like that, I think there was partly some rust. We had some uncharacteristic turnovers. We weren’t quite as aggressive. We were just a little bit off.”

Junior Blake Dawson sank a 3-pointer 28 seconds after the opening tip, and senior Tommy Phillips knocked down a 3-pointer a little over a minute later, to give the Falcons an early 6-2 lead.

Tipton kept things close due largely in-part to the play under the rim by junior Brock Bookout and senior Trenton Pace. Bookout scored eight of the Cardinals’ 12 points in the first quarter.

Pace got going in the second quarter, scoring six points.

Dawson led all scorers in the game with 31 points. He committed two early fouls in the first quarter, and Pallardy took him out of the game until he returned later in the the first quarter.

“Two fouls in the first half can be a concern with some guys,” Pallardy said. “Blake (Dawson) is a very smart player. He understood that he had two (fouls), and he knows how to play aggressive and not foul. I really wasn’t that worried about it.”

Dawson returned to the game with just over three minutes left in the first quarter, and the Falcons leading 9-6. He scored four quick points, driving to the basket both times, to push his team’s lead to 13-6 with :49 left in the quarter.

Tipton ended the first period on a 6-2 run, and Fayette led 15-12 when the period ended.

Fayette began the second quarter with a 6-0 run. Senior Robby Robinson scored under the rim 36 seconds into the period to make the score 17-12. Dawson knocked down a 3-pointer a minute-and-a-half later to push the lead to 21-14.

The Cardinals still refused to go away after that. Pace scored four straight points to close the gap at 21-18. Sophomore Cody Dick scored under the rim to make the score 21-20. That 6-0 run by the Cardinals kept the game as close as it was when the score was tied 6-6 with 3:55 to go in the first quarter.

The Falcons didn’t begin to pull away until the final two minutes of the first half. They built a 10-point lead twice before the second quarter buzzer sounded, and went into halftime leading 35-25.

“We were up by 10 at halftime,” Pallardy said. “You have to be proud of that.”

Fayette played strong defense throughout the game. Phillips had two blocks in the first half, and the Falcons forced turnovers that allowed them to stay ahead.

“The defense was pretty good, and at times, really, really good,” Pallardy said. “We forced quite a few turnovers, especially in that fourth quarter. Even in the third quarter, we were doing a good job with turnovers, but I thought we weren’t doing a good job of converting (those turnovers into points). We hang out hat on defense. we pride ourselves on defense. If we can hold somebody to 55 points, and it’s a fast-paced game, I’m pretty happy with that.”

Fayette and Tipton traded scores to start the third quarter. The Cardinals started on a 4-0 run. Robinson scored under the basket to push the lead back to 37-29. Robinson scored two more times in the third quarter, and the Falcons led 48-38 when the period ended.

Dawson scored 12 of his 31 points in the fourth quarter to put the game away for Fayette. Four of those points came at the free throw line. He also had a 3-pointer late in the period.

“He’s a great scorer,” Pallardy said. “He was doing a good job at the top of our zone. A lot of times, he puts the pressure on, and maybe Tommy (Phillips) or Isaiah (Estes) comes up with a steal or a rebound and they push it ahead, and Blake just does the rest. He finishes under the rim.”

Pallardy said his team did a good job of running the fastbreak during the game against Tipton and finding Dawson.

“We ran a few sets and did a good job getting him the ball in good spots that he can score from,” v said. “He did a good job of finishing.”

With the win, the Falcons advance to the semifinal round and will face the No. 4 seed New Franklin Bulldogs, who advanced with a 66-58 win against the Prairie Home Panthers, also on Jan. 2.

This will be the third meeting between Fayette and New Franklin. Fayette won the last two games, a 51-37 win at home on Nov. 22, followed by a 56-45 win in the semifinal round of the Glasgow Tournament.

“They’re always tough on their home floor,” Pallardy said. “I don’t like facing the same team three times. There has been a couple of years where we’d face… one year we faced Slater four times and one year we faced Westran four times. That’s just how it goes and there’s nothing you can do about it.”

That game is scheduled to begin a 6 p.m. on Jan. 5