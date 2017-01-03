Lady Bulldogs advance to semifinals with win over No. 8 seed Fayette

Sophomore Madison Matney scored 22 points to lead the New Franklin Lady Bulldogs (7-1) to a 51-22 win over the Fayette Lady Falcons (3-4) during the opening round of the 88th Annual New Franklin Tournament on Jan. 2.

This game was the second meeting between the two teams. New Franklin defeated Fayette 49-13 on Nov. 22.

Freshman Abbey Conrow opened the game with a 3-pointer to put Fayette ahead 3-0. From that point, New Franklin went on a 15-0 run and led 15-3.

Conrow converted on a 3-point play near the end of the first quarter to cut into the deficit. The score was 17-8 at that point.

Conrow was the leading scorer for Fayette with nine points.

The Lady Bulldogs used a mixture of stingy defense and scoring under the rim to defeat Fayette. Sophomore Grace Hundley added 12 points for New Franklin.

New Franklin advances to the semifinal round where they will face Pilot Grove on Jan. 5, a team they are familiar with. Both teams belong to the Central Activities Conference. That game begins at 4:30 p.m.

Fayette will face Tipton in an elimination game on Jan. 4 at 4:30 p.m.