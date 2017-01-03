Linda Miller 1969-2017

Fayette resident, Linda Miller, passed away at her home on Jan. 2, 2017. She was 47 years of age.

Linda Ragene Miller was born in Kansas City, Missouri, on July 24, 1969, to Robert and Patsy (Houts) Miller. Linda graduated from Blue Springs High School in 1987. She attended the University of Missouri. Linda’s health rapidly deteriorated as the result of a severe automobile accident sustained in 1989. Even though life dealt her a difficult blow, Linda showed strength and persevered. In 1997, Linda achieved an Associate’s Degree from Longview Community College in Lee’s Summit. In 1999, she earned a Bachelor’s Degree in English from Central Methodist University. She aspired to be a romance writer and English teacher. She also had an affection and passion for rescuing dogs in need. Linda was a member of First Baptist Church in Fayette.

She is survived by her parents, Robert and Patsy Miller of Fayette; brother, James (Michelle) Miller of Nixa, Missouri; two nieces, Katherine and Kayleigh Miller; and two aunts, Nancy (Rick) Grier of Springfield, Missouri and Ruthie (Jim) Steele of Mound City, Missouri.

Funeral Services for Ms. Miller will be 11 a.m., Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017, at First Baptist Church in Fayette, with Pastor James Briggs officiating. Visitation will take place one hour before the service, at the church. Burial will follow the service at Walnut Ridge Cemetery in Fayette.

Memorial contributions are suggested to PAWS, in care of Friemonth-Freese Funeral Service.