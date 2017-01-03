Noted in Brief

• Armstrong Fire Protection District Board of Directors will meet today (Wednesday) at the fire station at 7:30 p.m.

• THE HOWARD COUNTY HUMAN SERVICE COUNCIL will meet on Thursday, Jan. 5, at noon in the Commercial Trust Community Room. Any agency that provides services in Howard County is welcome to attend to learn about area resources.

THE BOONESLICK TRAIL QUILTERS’ GUILD (BTOG) will hold it’s Starlight Piecemakers Chapter meeting Thursday, Jan. 5 at 7 p.m. Doors open at 5 p.m. for visiting.

• THE HOWARD COUNTY PUBLIC LIBRARY will host a Building Block Party this Friday, Jan. 6, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Building blocks will be provided for young library patrons to play with. Along with the blocks, stories will be read aloud.

• ARMSTRONG FIRE PROTECTION DISTRICT will host an Open House to celebrate their new building. The community is invited to a complimentary thank you dinner on Sunday, Jan. 8, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. with special presentations at 1 p.m.

• New Franklin City Council will meet Monday, Jan. 9, at 7 p.m.

• THE FAYETTE ARMSTRONG COMMUNITY BETTERMENT GROUP will meet Tuesday, Jan. 10, at noon in the Commercial Trust Community Room. Guests are welcome.

• THE WHITE-BELL AMERICAN LEGION POST 273 AND AUXILIARY will meet Tuesday, Jan. 10, at 6 p.m. in Schnell Hall. All veterans and their spouses are welcome.

• Golden Study Club will meet Saturday, Jan. 14, at 10:30 a.m. in the Commercial Trust Community Room

• Health Insurance Marketplace Open Enrollment begins Nov. 1 and ends Jan. 31, 2017. A Certified Counselor will be in Fayette every Friday (except Nov. 25 and Dec. 22) from Nov. 4 through Jan. 27, 2017, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the Howard County Family Resource Center in the Keller Building, 600 W. Morrison St. Other days and/or hours are available upon request. To make an appointment, call Central Missouri Community Action at 573-424-6029.

• INFANT AND TODDLER STORY HOUR is hosted on Fridays, 11 a.m. at the Howard County Public Library. The stories are geared toward infants and toddlers, but all story lovers are welcome.

• THE MOBERLY AREA ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT COUNCIL holds regular meetings in Fayette and Glasgow. Fayette MAEDC meetings are held on the fourth Tuesday, 1:30-4 p.m. at Walker Winter Insurance, 122 S. Main St. The Glasgow MAEDC meetings are held on the second Tuesday, 1:30-4 p.m. at the Glasgow Public Works Building, 705 Washington. Business owners and individuals in Howard County are encouraged to arrange appointments with the MAEDC by calling 660-263-8811.

• THE OUTREACH LIBRARIAN will be at the Armstrong Community Center from 2-5 p.m. on the first and third Wednesdays of each month and at the New Franklin City Hall from 2-5 p.m. on the second and fourth Wednesdays.

• the parents as teachers play center is open 9 to 10:30 a.m. every Wednesday and on the third Friday of each month. The PAT Play Center is closed whenever school is not in session. Car seat inspections are provided free of charge by appointment. For more information, contact patfayette@gmail.com or call Nancy at 660-728-3686.

