Saving their best for last

BY MIKE URSERY

SPORTS EDITOR

The New Franklin Bulldogs (4-4) struggled for three quarters against the Prairie Home Panthers (6-3), but pulled away during the final eight minutes to come away with a 66-58 win on Jan. 2 in the opening round of the 88th Annual New Franklin Tournament.

“We looked sloppy for the first three quarters, and really in the fourth quarter, too,” head coach Jim Schlotzhauer said. “But, we made enough plays to eek out the win.”

The Panthers entered the game with two players averaging double figures in scoring. Senior Ross Kendrick leads the team with 25.1 points per game. Fellow senior Wyatt Borghardt is averaging 15.9 points per game.

Borghardt scored 11 points in the game against New Franklin on Jan. 2. The Bulldogs struggled against Wyatt for most of the game, as he caused havoc under the rim on the offensive side of the court, scoring 25 points against New Franklin.

New Franklin had contributions from several players, especially junior Bailey Lyons and freshman Gavin Bishop, who both led the Bulldogs with 14 points each.

Lyons ran into foul trouble after picking up his fourth foul in the third quarter.

“He did a good job of scoring the ball, for the most part,” Schlotzhauer said. “Defensively, he was obviously one of our better players and rebounders, as well. We had a lot of kids in foul trouble, so really, it was kind of a hodgepodge the whole night. The kids played though that really well and really stepped up. Gavin Bishop really stepped up tonight.”

Prairie Home started the game on a 7-0 run, and at the 3:43 mark of the first quarter, they led 11-2.

Lyons scored eight of his 14 points in the opening period and kept his team to a close pace with the Panthers. He scored six of those points over the last two-and-a-half minutes of the first quarter, and New Franklin trailed 16-10 when the first quarter buzzer sounded.

Other players for New Franklin started getting involved in the second quarter. Sid Hendrix, who played a vital role under the rim for the Bulldogs, made a decision to leave the team prior to Monday’s game, Schlotzhauer said.

“Other guys are going to have to step up,” Schlotzhauer said. “We probably played a little faster, so we’re going to try to get up and down the floor a little quicker, which we can do without him on the floor. But, we’re obviously going to miss him in rebounding and in size at some point, depending on the team we play.”

New Franklin tied the game at the 3:20 mark of the second quarter with an 8-3 run. Freshman Tyler Perkins made a 3-pointer to get that rally started. Bishop and sophomore Aden Jones also contributed during that run.

Perkins tied the game at 23-23 with a score, but New Franklin fell behind quickly when Kendrick scored again at the other end of the court.

The Panthers and Bulldogs traded buckets the rest of the way, and Prairie Home led 30-29 when the teams went into halftime.

Junior Mason Bailey put New Franklin ahead after the third quarter began with a basket to make the score 31-30.

That small lead didn’t last long. Nineteen seconds later, junior Creed Flood knocked down a 3-pointer at the other end to put the Panthers back on top, 33-31.

Bailey scored again to tie the game, and the Panthers scored again, which turned into a 5-0 run, to go ahead 38-33. Bailey scored eight points in the third quarter, including four straight points with just over a minute remaining in the period, to keep the game close for the Bulldogs.

Senior Austin Jones scored just before the third quarter ended, and the game was tied 46-46 going into the final period.

New Franklin found their momentum during the final eight minutes, outscoring the Panthers 20-12.

The Bulldogs were able to get to the free throw line 10 times, while being successful on nine of those attempts, to put the game away.

With the win, New Franklin advances to the semifinal round to play the top-seeded Fayette Falcons. This will be the third meeting between the two teams in just over a month. The Falcons won the last two meetings.

“I’m ready for it,” Schlotzhauer said. “Really, we’ve played with them for three quarters, and then we had one quarter where we turned the ball over a lot. So, that’s going to be the challenge, whether or not we can take care of the ball. If we do, I think we can play with them. If we don’t, it’s going to be similar to the first two games.”

The game starts at 6 p.m. on Jan. 5 at New Franklin High School.