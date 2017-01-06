Assessor mails personal property forms

On January 03, 2017 the Howard County Assessor’s office will be mailing forms to property owners for listing their personal property which is subject to assessment for the 2017 assessment year.

By March 01, 2017, every owner or holder of personal property must report, on the form provided by the assessor, all taxable personal property that was owned or held by the person or business on January 01, 2017.

“Every year a few property owners forget to return their lists,” Woody McCutcheon said, “so we make every effort to remind people to return them on time.”

Those not returning a completed list to the assessor by the March first deadline are subject to a penalty. Penalties range from $10 to $100 depending upon the value of the property and the statutes provided to the assessor with almost no discretion to waive the penalties.

As usual, if you have teenagers purchasing and titling a vehicle in their name for the first time, the same information as above is required. If someone purchased a vehicle during 2016 and did not receive an assessment list they need to call the Assessor’s Office as soon as possible at 660-248-3400.

The Assessor advises the best way to remember to return the list on time and avoid a penalty is to fill it out, sign it and put it in the mail as quickly as possible. Property owners or lessees who have not received a list are not excused from filing and should contact the Assessor’s Office for a blank form.

In any case, if anyone has questions regarding their assessment, the Assessor and staff invite taxpayers to come by the office or call for assistance. Citizens living in Glasgow and New Franklin can drop the COMPLETED list off at the respective city halls.