C&R Supermarket: lunchmeat & ladders

Tyler Eaton, hardware manager and Cody Echternacht, grocery manager

Changes are coming to your local C&R store! Mark Thomas, President of C&R Supermarkets has announced that the Fayette location has been selected to pilot a collaboration with ACE Hardware. “This will be a store within a store” says Thomas. The plan is to dedicate approximately 3000 to 3500 square feet to ACE products, approximately 1/3 of the sales floor.

ACE will offer a wide range of items and services from plumbing supplies to paint mixing, even key cutting and Craftsman tools. If there is something normally carried in an independent ACE store but not in the collaborative location, it can be ordered in within a week.

The C&R ACE Hardware co-op will use and honor the traditional ACE advertisement circulars, according to Glenn Jones, C&R District Supervisor. Customers will be able to checkout with both groceries and hardware items at the regular checkout lanes. There will also be an ACE customer service desk as well, allowing checkout for hardware items only.

While Fayette is the first of the twelve C&R locations to partner with ACE, this type of partnership is not new to ACE. According to Thomas, ACE has done a ‘store within a store’ in other locations with other retailers for the past five years while still maintaining and growing their independent stores. ACE has the largest growth and name recognition among hardware retailers, says Thomas, and has been looking to move into the area for quite some time, he says.

C&R shoppers will notice changes in the store as early as Jan. 23. Employees will begin by making room for hardware items starting at aisle seven going toward the frozen food section. After two weeks of resetting grocery items, ACE plans to come in the first week of February and spend the next 3-4 weeks setting their portion. Thomas says they plan the transition to be completed in March, with anticipation of an outdoor lawn and garden addition on the south side of the building in warm weather.

Hardware items and services will be available during all of C&R’s regular business hours. Because of the need for specialized hardware assistance, at least four new positions will be added to the store according to Cody Echternacht, Fayette C&R Store Manager. Tyler Eaton will be the ACE Manager, with Echternacht continuing as C&R Store Manager.