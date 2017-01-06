Falling behind Pace

BY MIKE URSERY

SPORTS EDITOR

The 2016-2017 basketball season has not been kind to the Fayette Lady Falcons through their first nine games.

The Lady Falcons’s record is 3-6 after their loss to the Tipton Lady Cardinals (10-3), a 70-49 game in the consolation round of the 88th Annual New Franklin Tournament.

The loss against Tipton was their fifth loss by 15 or more points.

However, the Lady Falcons aren’t seen hanging their heads while on the court. In their latest game, Fayette kept playing until the final buzzer, refusing to roll over and wait for the game to end.

“They’re playing hard,” head coach Jeff Martin said. “When you’re trying to rebuild a program, that’s the first step you have to take. I think we’ve mastered that step, where we’re playing hard pretty much all the time.”

Martin is in his first year as the Lady Falcons’ head coach. A team doesn’t always respond to new coach early in a season, but Fayette has appeared to make strides this early in the season.

“They’re coachable,” Martin said. “They let me correct them, and that’s a sign of good kids. It makes them fun to coach.”

One thing that hasn’t been seen a lot from the Lady Falcons so far is offense. In two of their three wins this season, they held their opponent under 30 points while Fayette scored less than 50.

The 49 points Fayette scored against Tipton was the most they had scored in a game since their season-opening overtime win at Higbee on Nov. 21. The score of that game was 59-48.

“We’re starting to get a bit more aggressive at attacking the basket and we’re starting to look for shots more,” Martin said. “Some of those shots aren’t the best, but that’s stuff that’s correctable. When you get into the mindset to get more offense, you’re going to see the offense improve.”

Senior Grace Boulden finished the game with a team-high 13 points. Sophomore Jennifer Nelson added eight points.

However, the main story of the game between Fayette and Tipton was Lady Cardinals’ sophomore Brooklynn Pace.

Pace scored 18 first quarter points, driving to the basket and drawing fouls to get ot the free throw line.

She finished the game with 32 points.

Driving to the basket was the strategy that Tipton started the game with, and found a lot of success in doing so during the first half.

Tipton shot 37 times from the free throw line for the game, making 27 of those attempts.

“They’re really physical,” Martin said. “That’s one thing that we haven’t handled this year. We have to learn to handle that better.”

Tipton jumped out to a 23-15 lead after the first quarter ended.

Fayette played one more game in the New Franklin Tournament, playing for seventh place against the Sweet Springs Lady Greyhounds.

The game was played on Jan. 6. Results for the game were not available at press time.