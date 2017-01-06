Fayette City Council reviews personnel policies

Personnel polices were the main focus of the Jan. 3 Fayette City Council meeting. An annual review system and pay scales were discussed at length as well as tobacco use, performance, appearance and absences. Research requested by the council regarding evaluations and pay scales will be reviewed at the next meeting.

Public Works Director Angie Malone reported on several water leaks over the holidays and recent cold snap. Water meters located inside older building is creating an issue if the buildings are vacant and pipes freeze. Malone would like all meters located outside of structures.

Malone also noted she has requested bids for tree trimming, been working on a permit for dam inspection, and researching prices for a pool liner. She reports the salt mix is ready for winter.

City Administrator Robin Triplett discussed the lake property. She has spoken with realtors working on pricing. They have offered to assist the city with selling the property. At the request of the council, Triplett will ask about pricing with different property options.

Triplet notes the phone system is having issues and she is working on a resolution. She notes they are waiting on the final DNR inspection for the Howard County Regional Water Commission’s facilities.

Council members also noted that there have been complaints of excessive speed on North Church Street and trees need to be trimmed on Reynolds Street. There was a complaint about pickups seeming to stick out farther around the square, causing congestion. It was noted this was due to the angle of parking spaces, not the width of the streets.

There was a reminder of the filing deadline for elections approaching.