First Class Mail

Jeff Meyer shares one of his ‘tales of mail’.

BY LESLIE PROTHERO

STAFF WRITER

Most folks don’t go to their local Post Office expecting to have a good time. Not that it can’t be pleasant, but they go, take care of what they need to and leave. Not so in the Fayette Post Office. When you enter, you step back a few decades, the large, open counter, view of operations in the back, and the most important part, the smiling faces that greet you. As everyone knows Jeff Meyer is one of those faces. Always ready with a smile, possibly a joke or story, Jeff has made doing business at the Post Office a little more pleasant, and sometimes fun.

On Tuesday, Jan. 3, I was one of Jeff’s last customers. Yes, after thirty seven (and a half) years, he has retired. As has come to be expected, Jeff was as happy to assist me, answering questions, kidding me the whole time. Once the questions were about him, it was obvious Jeff would rather let others talk about their lives instead of talking about himself.

Even though Jeff has seen many changes during his tenure with the Postal Service, mostly the automation and electronic additions to services, it is still a job about people and taking care of others. This is what Jeff says he will miss the most. And Jeff knows people, he knows his clientele. He shared a story about a rural carrier returning from his route stating “We’re in trouble!” Jeff’s asked why “we” were in trouble when the carrier had been on the route by himself. The carrier (unable to remember a name) described a woman he had encountered as she was driving away from a house he was approaching, knowing his community, Jeff knew exactly who the carrier meant (and called her by name). As the carrier opened the mailbox for delivery he found warm, homemade cinnamon rolls inside. Thinking the lady of the home had left them for the carrier (as many leave treats for carriers) he took them with him and proceeded to enjoy his find. It seems the lady who had just left the home had not been visiting as previously thought… she had left the rolls for that family! Everyone involved was contacted with an explanation of the mix-up and enjoyed a good laugh. Jeff will definitely miss the people he serves.

What is next for Jeff? “I have millions of things I want to do” he says. “Don’t let him fool you” his colleague chimes in, “he’ll be watching his grandkids”. Jeff smiles, acknowledges this, and continues, stating he wants to ride a Harley, ride a horse, he wants to build things and has many projects in his head. No doubt he will keep very busy, and no doubt he will find time to visit with people, share a story or two and make them smile. Happy Retirement, Jeff!