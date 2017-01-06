Third time is a charm

BY MIKE URSERY

SPORTS EDITOR

In the first two games between the New Franklin Bulldogs and the Fayette Falcons, the Falcons dictated the pace.

Fayette played their style of fast-tempo offense and forced the Bulldogs to try and keep up.

Fayette and New Franklin first played each other on Nov. 22 at Fayette. The Falcons won that game 51-37.

Nine days after that game, the two teams met again in the semifinal round of the Glasgow Tournament, on Dec. 9.

New Franklin kept up with the Falcons in the first half, but fell behind in the second half, losing 56-45.

On Jan. 5, the Falcons and Bulldogs squared off again in the semifinal round of the 88th Annual New Franklin Tournament.

After the first two-and-a-half minutes after the opening tip, it appeared as if the game were going to play out like a rerun.

Senior Tommy Phillips sank a jump shot from eight feet away, and 6’2” sophomore Chris Dunivent scored twice under the basket with ease. Fayette jumped out to a 6-0 lead with 5:30 left in the first quarter.

Things quickly changed after that. Senior Austin Jones knocked down a 3-pointer to cut the lead in half. Junior Bailey Lyons made a long 2-point jump shot to cut the lead to one point, 6-5, and later scored underneath the rim to put the Bulldogs ahead 8-6 with 3:43 to go in the first quarter.

New Franklin never trailed again after going ahead.

“This was a big deal for us,” head coach Jim Schlotzhauer said. “Hopefully it propels us to bigger things. It’s one of those games where you look at the talent level, and we may not have as much as they do, but we really fought hard tonight to get that win.”

New Franklin controlled the pace and didn’t let Fayette play as fast as they did in the other two games.

The Bulldogs forced Fayette to take tough shots and didn’t give them a lot of easy looks at the basket.

“When they (Fayette) get out in transition, they’re tough to stop,” Schlotzhauer said. “They have three all-conference guards that can all score. We can’t play their pace, and we kept saying that. Our kids did a pretty good job, for the most part. We didn’t always do exactly what we wanted, but we did it enough times to get the win.”

Jones finished the game with 14 points. He injured his knee at the very end of the game after bumping into Dunivent on the Falcons’ end of the court with less than 10 seconds to go in the game.

The Falcons were held to six points in the second quarter. Their first basket was a 3-pointer by Phillips. Their next basket didn’t come until the 3:59 mark. Sophomore Vince Roberts drove to the basket and drew a foul, but was unable to complete the 3-point play. That score snapped an 8-0 run by New Franklin.

The Bulldogs went into halftime with a 29-19 lead.

Fayette junior Blake Dawson led all scorers in the game with 19 points.

“Blake played aggressive,” head coach Ben Pallardy said. “He missed some shots he normally would make, a lot on the inside.”

When the third quarter began, Fayette began to chip away at the lead. They started the second half on a 5-2 run to cut New Franklin’s lead to seven points, 31-24.

The Falcons found success with their pressure defense in the third quarter, but were unable to capitalize on turnovers.

On two different plays, Fayette stole the ball from the Bulldogs but were unable to turn those steals into points.

“We didn’t execute very well,” Pallardy said. “We didn’t run our plays or our sets very well. Our timing was off, but I thought the way we played in the second half was good, energy-wise. In the first half, we shot ourselves in the foot. When you get down by 10 on someone else’s floor, it’s really hard to come back from that.”

But Fayette did come back. The Falcons were down by just three points when the final period started.

The Bulldogs pushed that lead back to six with 6:50 left in the game, but the Falcons refused to go away.

With the score at 46-40 in favor of the Bulldogs, Dawson scored the next eight points for Fayette to make the score 49-48 with just over a minute left to play.

New Franklin missed their shot on their next possession, and Fayette grabbed the rebound. Pallardy called a timeout to set up the Falcons’ next play on offense.

On that next play, the ball was inbounded and eventually made its way to senior Chase Huthman inside the paint. Huthman had trouble getting control of the ball while he was moving backwards. The official called Huthman for travelling and Fayette turned the ball over back to the Bulldogs.

Freshman Tyler Perkins was fouled on the next possession and went to the free throw line. He made both free throws, and the score was 51-48 with 32.2 seconds left.

“Those were a big deal,” Schlotzhauer said. “He airballed one earlier in the game. That might shake some kids’ confidence, but he right back and made his next few, really. He played really well tonight, and he had to.”

Dawson attempted to tie the game with a 3-pointer that was off the mark.

New Franklin rebounded and junior Mason Bailey was at the other end to make an uncontested layup.

Time expired and New Franklin came away with the 53-48 win.

“It was a lot of grit,” Schlotzhauer said. “We don’t always see that. Here and there, we’ll play really hard, but then we take a few plays off that can be the difference in a game. Tonight, we didn’t do that. I’m really proud of that effort.”

With the win, the Bulldogs advanced to the championship round. They will meet conference rival Sturgeon in the championship game on Jan. 7.

“I think that’s pretty neat,” Schlotzhauer said. “We did it last year for the first time in a long time, and got the win. For them to get back, I’m guessing there weren’t a lot of people betting on us to get there. For them (the players), I think it will be a neat experience to be able to play in that game.”

The championship game between New Franklin and Sturgeon will begin at 4 p.m.

Fayette moves into the third place bracket and will play Pilot Grove, also on Jan. 7. That game will start at 1 p.m.