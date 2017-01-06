Tough as nails

BY MIKE URSERY

SPORTS EDITOR

New Franklin senior Jasmine Himmelberg fell to the floor after turning on her ankle during the third quarter.

She laid on the court and needed assistance standing up. She need more assistance leaving the court. Two people helped her as she hobbled off the court.

This was during the No. 6 Lady Bulldogs’ semifinal game against the Pilot Grove Lady Tigers.

Both teams hail from the Central Activities Conference, but this game was the first meeting between them this season.

New Franklin trailed most of the game but rallied to tie the game in the fourth quarter.

The Lady Bulldogs used an overtime period to escape with a 55-49 win over Pilot Grove.

“As I was running for a rebound, I think I stepped on Grace’s (Hundley) foot, and I just twisted it wrong,” Himmelberg said. “At first I thought I broke it, because I broke my other ankle and it felt the exact same. I was a little nervous, but I think I’m alright.”

Himmelberg returned near the end of the third quarter with her team trailing the Lady Tigers.

Pilot Grove led 23-17 at halftime.

The Lady Bulldogs have gotten accustomed to playing in tight games this season. They squeaked by Westran in the championship game of the Glasgow Tournament back in December.

Himmelberg returned to the game in the fourth quarter. Everyone watching could tell that she was still in pain.

“I wanted to get back into the game,” Himmelberg said. “I knew I probably shouldn’t have, but I knew we needed this win. This is our tournament, and we want the big win. I was wanting to do something.”

Pilot Grove maintained their lead throughout most of the third quarter. New Franklin tied the game at 31-31 when sophomore Shelby Breashears made one of two free throws with 1:50 left in the period.

Pilot Grove sophomore Emily Schupp scored underneath the basket with three seconds left to put Pilot Grove back on top, 33-31.

The Lady Tigers led by six points during one part of the fourth quarter. Senior Celine Dodson drove to the basket for a layup to make the score 40-34 with 4:42 left in regulation.

New Franklin went on a 6-0 run to tie the game 40-40 with 2:16 left to play.

“It started off kind of slow, but then we picked each other up,” junior Madison Matney said. “We said, ‘Okay. We need to calm down and we need to do this. Right now is the time to buckle down.’”

The Lady Bulldogs and Lady Tigers traded buckets from then until the fourth quarter ended.

With 48 seconds remaining, Himmelberg drove to the basket and drew a foul to set up a 3-point play. That score tied the game 44-44. The free throw attempt was unsuccessful.

“She’s sp tough,” senior Cassie Armentrout said. “She’s one of the toughest people I know. She plays through so much. She’s one of the toughest people I know.”

Schupp broke the tie for Pilot Grove with 38 seconds left in the game. Matney scored on a putback with just four seconds remaining to force overtime.

The Lady Bulldogs used the free throw line to put away the Lady Tigers in the extra period, making five out of 10 attempts, while holding Pilot Grove to three points.

“We played our game,” Armentrout said. “(Head coach Morgan Vetter told us ‘this is yours.’ We knew that, so we took it.”

New Franklin advances to the championship game, where they will face Westran for another tournament championship.

“This is crazy important,” Armentrout said. “We won last year, and that was a big deal. Now, this is a senior year, so it’s just that much more important.”

The game is scheduled for Jan. 7 and will begin at 2:30 p.m. This game precedes the boys championship, which will feature the New Franklin boys basketball team against Sturgeon.