Coroner’s Office announces inquest and requests assistance

The Howard County Coroner will hold a Coroner’s Inquest regarding the death of Kenneth Suttner at 9 a.m. on January 31, 2017 in the Howard County Courtroom in Fayette, Missouri. The inquest will be conducted by the Howard County Coroner before six jurors and is open to the public. The inquest is a public inquiry into the manner and cause of an individual’s death, and proceeds by the process of inquisition rather than accusation. The process creates a public record of the inquiry. All information and testimony at the inquest is open to the public, is recorded by a court reporter, and anyone is permitted to attend the inquest.

It is the policy of the Howard County Coroner to conduct an inquest any time an individual dies in circumstances which could continue to endanger the public health and safety.

Seventeen year old Kenneth Suttner died on December 21, 2016 in Howard County near Glasgow, Missouri. The inquest will serve to investigate the causes that contributed to his death that may or may not include bullying. Anyone having information about circumstances that may have contributed to his death are asked to contact the Howard County Sheriff’s Department or Frank Flaspohler, Howard County Coroner, at (660) 537-4809.

For additional information, contact Frank Flaspohler, Howard County Coroner, (660) 537-4809.